Diane Ramirez Appointed Chief Strategy Officer for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services New York Property — RISMedia

Real estate icon Diane Ramirez has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer for New England City Brokerage at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS) New England / Westchester / New York Properties. Ramirez, one of the most prolific and effective leaders in the industry, has recently been Executive Chairman and Senior Advisor to Brown Harris Stevens (BHS). In 2020, BHS acquired Ramirez Halstead, which was founded with Clark Halstead in 1984.

In her new role, Ramirez is responsible for expanding the Berkshire Hathaway Home Services footprint throughout New York and the surrounding states. She oversees key initiatives such as implementing innovative technology platforms and services that enhance the business on behalf of agents.

Ramirez said in an exclusive interview with RIS Media that this opportunity has helped all my creativity. This brings you back to what you really love to connect with, listen to and collaborate with agents, staff and executives. This will affect my love of thinking positively and being innovative. It looks like a beautiful canvas.

Ramirez has long loved Candice Adams, President and CEO of BHHS New England / Westchester / New York Properties. When Ramirez got to know Adams for years, she said I could see her vision and knowledge directly. Now we are starting to finish each other’s writing. I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with her.

Diane is an incredible strategist and she exudes emotional intelligence, Adams said in an interview with RIS Media. She has hands-on expertise across the New York City market and industry. She has a tremendous reputation and is incredibly respected by brokers and agents. She knows how to build a culture, which is of utmost importance to me.

Ramirez’s broad influence, keen market insights, and tireless work ethic are the hallmarks of her decorated real estate career. She entered the industry as an agent, first working in Palm Beach and finally in New York, then co-founding Halstead, which leverages innovation to grow and attract the high-end sector of the market.

Terra Holdings acquired Halstead in 2001 and has grown through Ramirez’s leadership skills to more than 30 offices and 1,400 agents in New York City, Hamptons, Hudson Valley, New Jersey, Fairfield County and Connecticut. In 2020, Halstead merged with Brown Harris Stevens to expand Ramirez’s role and continue to monitor the company’s growth.

Diane is a real estate genius, Adams said. Her wisdom and elegance, combined with her unparalleled expertise, make this a phenomenal partnership not only for our New York property family, but also for neighboring markets.

Ramirez has an equivalent reputation for the BHHS brand. She said Berkshire Hathaway is a brand I’ve long admired and Im is excited to be part of it. Because of the resources, leadership, and depth of knowledge they have, they know what agents need. Over the years, I loved being able to grow the brand successfully … and I’m very much looking forward to doing so for Berkshire Hathaway Home Service in New York and beyond.

The addition of Ramirez will help Adams reach the company’s goals. Everyone wants to be number one all the time, but we want to be the best. It doesn’t have to be the maximum, she explained. We have a team of talented professionals that New York City sellers or buyers can count on.

In 2019, Ramirez was appointed to the RIS Medias Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame. She is licensed in New York, Connecticut, and Florida, is an active member of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), and has won three prestigious awards. Bernard H. Mendik Lifelong Leadership Award; and Henry Forster Award. She was nominated by the New York Observer as one of the 100 Most Powerful People in New York Real Estate.

For more information, please visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com, www.bhhsNYproperties.com, or www.bhhsWestchester.com.

Maria Patterson is the Editor-in-Chief of RIS Media.

