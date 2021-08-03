The 2022 Audi RS3 set the Nrburgring lap record for the compact sedan – Robb Report





The new Audi RS3 is officially the fastest compact car to orbit the Nürburgring.

With Falling’s trusted driver Frank Stipper grabbed the steering wheel, the Super Sedan set a new record in the compact class by completing the 12.9-mile full lap of the famous truck in just 7 minutes and 40.748 seconds.

The 5-cylinder pocket rocket completely wiped out the previous record set by the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R, reducing the standing lap time of 7 minutes 45.389 seconds to a total of 4.64 seconds.

The RS3 can reach 180 mph in full tilt.Audi

The hot hatch is powered by a 2.5-liter in-line 5-cylinder engine that produces 401hp and 354ftlbs of torque. This allows the RS3 to soar from 0 mph to 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds and reach 155 mph at full tilt. With the addition of an optional performance package, its top speed jumps to 180 mph. Marke claims that the power and acceleration of the RS3 is the best in its class.

The RS3 is also the first Audi to acquire a torque splitter that controls the amount of torque delivered to each rear wheel. In tight corners, the splitter delivers maximum power to the outer ring at higher loads. This means that a small but speedy sedan can accurately turn into a corner and accelerate quickly. As a result, the lap time is faster.

Frank Stipler wearing an Audi RS3 after a record-breaking lap.Audi

“In general, the new RS3 is much more agile when driving from the center to the edge of the curve and when accelerating from the curve,” Stippler said in a statement. “For me, the torque splitter is a breakthrough in terms of agile driving.”

To run around the Green Hell, the RS3 was equipped with the appropriate roll cages and racing seats, and Pirelli PZero Trofeo R semi-slick tires. Stippler and his team also carefully adjusted the tire pressure according to the condition of the track.

The RS3 is currently the fastest compact car to decorate the Nürburgring.Audi

“There are endless opportunities to try records like this,” added Stippler. “That’s why you always need a little bit on important days, especially when it comes to tire pressure, because it also affects the functioning of the torque splitter. It was a success. It was a victory day everywhere.”

You don’t have to wait too long to grab the record-breaking handle. The 2022 Audi RS3 will be rolled out this fall. US prices have not yet been announced, but super sedans are already available in Europe, starting at € 60,000.

