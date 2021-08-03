Google quits Gmail and signs in to YouTube on older Android devices





WASHINGTON Tech Giant Google has announced that users will not be able to sign in to Android devices running Android 2.3.7 and earlier versions.

As part of our ongoing commitment to keeping users safe, Google will no longer allow logins to Android devices running Android 2.3.7 or lower after September 27, 2021.

If you log in to your device after September 27th, you may get a username or password error when trying to use Google products and services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Maps. If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0 or later), we recommend updating to maintain access to Google apps and services on that device.

Android 2.3.7 was released about 10 years ago.

However, given that there are currently over 3 billion active Android devices in the world, this change could affect a small number of people who may have older technology.

If you are using Android 2.3.7 or later after the September 27 deadline, you can continue to use some Google services as long as you are logged in to your device’s browser, such as Google.

However, Android 3.0 (Honeycomb) devices can still log in to your Google account, so if you can update your old device, you’ll need to update your users.

According to Google, if you end support for logging in with your Google account on Android 2.3.7 and below, you will see a username or password error when you try to log in to your device or add an email or calendar account. increase.

The technology company recently updated itsPasses API to store information about the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Google, as of today, developers of organizations authorized to distribute Covid-19 vaccines and tests by medical institutions, government agencies, and public health authorities can access these APIs to access Covid-19 vaccines or tests. You will be able to create a digital version of your information. On the June 30th blog.

When users save a digital version of their Covid-19 card to their device, they can access it from a shortcut on the device’s home screen, even when they are offline or in areas where internet service is weak.

This feature was first deployed in the United States and then in other countries.

To use this feature, your device must be running Android 5 or later and bePlayProtect certified. Installing the Google Pay app is not a requirement to access the Covid-19 card, Google said.

