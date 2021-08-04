Quantum Startup Hub at Tech Central in Sydney





The Government of New South Wales is looking for founding members to set up a new quantum-focused startup hub in Sydney Tech Central.

Known as the Quantum Terminal, this space is located at the northern end of the multi-billion dollar innovation and technology district and is home to quantum researchers, developers, engineers and educators.

The state government said Wednesday that it is seeking expressions of interest in establishing members from organizations in quantum technology, high performance computing, MedTech, artificial intelligence, and adjacent technology disciplines. We will also consider other major innovation enablers becoming founding members of the Quantum Terminal.

According to the state, the terminal is designed to allow forward-looking start-ups to grow their business within a select community of experts in the field and access shared and private workspaces and large event spaces. It is said that it has been done.

The Sydney Quantum Academy will be part of a partnership between Macquarie University, UNSW Sydney, the University of Sydney, and UTS as part of an effort to grow Australia’s quantum economy.

The announcement is an exciting element of Tech Central’s long-term goals, creating 25,000 innovation jobs and encouraging 25,000 new students to focus on science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and life sciences research. increase. Said Sydney Stuart Ayers.

The Quantum Terminal has a community of researchers, educators, developers, programmers and engineers who lead the development and innovation of outstanding Quantum.

Transportation in New South Wales is leading the redevelopment of the site, which is part of a 24-hectare renewal in the Central District.

According to Andrew Constance, New South Wales Minister of Transport, the Quantum Terminal is shaping Sydney’s train network center as the city’s center for new technology and innovation development.

The proximity of the central district to educational institutions and major hospitals provides unparalleled connectivity to major companies and research institutes, further facilitating TechCentral’s success.

Peter Turner, CEO of Sydney Quantum Academy, said the new space will help the local sector as Australia’s Quantum race speeds up.

Sydney’s quantum community has a proven track record of providing the world’s first products. This initiative provides the space needed to foster this culture of innovation. This brings together a community of entrepreneurs, scholars, businesses and students to develop the talent needed to share ideas, drive growth and meet the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. can do.

Tech Central will eventually provide 50,000 square meters of space for startups and scale-ups.

