Google leaks unreleased Nest security camera in its online store





Google seems to have leaked an unannounced Nest security camera in its online store (thanks for the hint, Eric!). Google confirmed in January that it would release a new lineup of security cameras this year, and it seems that the company’s stores may have revealed just along the way.

As far as we know, new devices include outdoor / indoor battery-powered Nest Cams, floodlighted Nest Cams, indoor wired Nest Cams, and battery-powered Nest Doorbells.Of these devices[詳細]With links[購入]When I tried to click the link, the site returned to the main homepage of the Google store, so it may be live faster than expected.

The only links that worked correctly on this page were Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor. Everyone else sent us back to the Google Store home page. Image: Google The links that worked in this section were the wired Nest Doorbell and Front Door Monitoring Package, but the package link led to another package with a wired Nest Doorbell instead of a battery-powered package. Image: Google

When new additions are released, it will fill some of the big gaps in Google’s security camera lineup. The Amazon-owned ring helped spread the concept of video doorbells with batteries. Batteries can be placed in far more locations than cameras that require a constant connection to a power source. (Currently, Google explicitly recommends not to use an external battery with the connected security camera.)

Ring also developed one of the early popular connected floodlight cameras and recently released a new floodlight camera. Eufy, Arlo, and other vendors also create them.

Google did not respond to the request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Google has leaked a smart home product, and a few weeks before it was announced, it accidentally revealed the Nest Hub Max. However, the fact that the list of these new security cameras is already on the online store may indicate an imminent announcement.

If you can share the details of these Nest products, please send us a hint.

