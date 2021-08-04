Nex-Tech ranked among 501’s most elite providers in the technology industry





Business news

Channel Futures has ranked Nex-Tech as a leader in managed service providers (MSPs) for the third consecutive year. The Nex-Techs position at # 238 on 501 positions telecommunications companies as the top local technology providers in the field of leading global companies.

Each year, the Channel Futures MSP 501 survey analyzes applications from elite members of the technology industry. This study evaluates corporate reports on product offerings, growth rates, total annual revenue and recurring revenue, pricing structure, and revenue structure. A culture of constant change within the telecommunications industry provides an additional foundation for evaluation. In adaptability-based rankings, the MSP 501 survey methodology considers not only technology solution innovations, but also enterprise and customer demographics. This year, a record number of applicants were analyzed by assessing factors that contribute to long-term feasibility and efficiency. Channel Futures has selected Nex-Tech for its list of the most competitive years on record.

Jimmy Todd, CEO and General Manager of Nex-Tech, states that providing customers with an outstanding suite of products in parallel with unmatched support is key to their continued success as an MSP. Being recognized as a local technology provider alongside global providers on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list is an honor and tribute to our team and our dedication to excellence.

MSP 501 has evolved from its origins as a competitive ranking list for over 15 years since its inception. Today, the organization operates as a group of dynamic innovators focused on growing technology services and delivering them to providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts. Contributors represent companies of all sizes and work together to meet customer needs in an ever-evolving environment of global technological development.

Winners of the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 are the best performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels, says they are in the midst of competitors. This year’s list, coordinated by Channel Futures MSP501 editor Allison Francis, was clearly one of the best ever.

Vendors affiliated with Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Kelly Danziger, General Manager of Informa TechChannels, has demonstrated a commitment to move MSP and the entire channel forward through partnerships. Congratulations to the 2021 winners. We would also like to thank the thousands of MSPs for their continued growth and success in the managed services sector.

