Economically Incentive Auburn’s $ 120 Million AUBix Data Center





Governor KIB has announced plans for AUBix LLC to open a $ 120 million data center in Auburn. It benefits the state-wide community by providing companies and individuals with a technological advantage and enhanced access to the high-speed Internet.

Construction of a 40,000-square-foot corporate facility has begun on Samford Avenue, just off the Auburn University campus.

The investment is evidence that Alabama continues to expand its high-tech footprint and economic innovation capabilities, Ivy said. I would like to congratulate Auburn’s team for their success in this project. Our data show strong employment growth in different parts of the state, and we are pleased with these opportunities for citizens throughout Alabama.

Founded by Auburn businessmen, AUBix builds and operates a secure and compliant multi-tenant data center. The facility is designed to bring technology equivalence to a poorly serviced community throughout Alabama.

Andrew Albrecht, co-founder and CEO of AUBix, says our goal is to provide our customers with a secure and compliant infrastructure for hosting Internet applications locally, significantly improve Internet speeds and compete for business. To provide domestic / global career options. As a result, new businesses are attracted to the state, academic initiatives and research at all levels are supported, and value is added to the communities in which we serve.

The rendering shows a 40,000-square-foot AUBix data center under construction on Auburn’s Samford Avenue, just off the Auburn University campus. (AUBix)

Opportunity optimization

AUBix is ​​expected to be an economic catalyst for the communities and communities that serve it, enable digital transformation of businesses, support academic research and development, and provide access to the high-speed Internet.

Greg Canfield, Executive Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the state-of-the-art AUBix data center in Auburn will meet the critical competitive needs for reliable broadband services in many parts of Alabama. It states that it will optimize the growth opportunities of the company. Our state’s information technology infrastructure, this facility will provide sparks for the future.

One of the key benefits that AUBix brings to the enterprise is increased access to the global Internet exchange over multiple high-speed fiber networks.

AUBix will become the Internet exchange for existing network service providers in the region, leveraging high-speed regional and global networks to improve the performance of Internet applications.

According to Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, the additional capacity and services that AUBix brings to local businesses and educational institutions is as groundbreaking as when Interstate 85 was built in the 1960s. Auburn will be able to better serve IT companies, thereby bringing the desired knowledge-based, high-paying work to Auburn.

What’s more, the huge income generated by this project will bring great benefits to our school system, which we all cherish. We appreciate the trust and investment of our owners and their partners in our community.

AUBix tenants will benefit from an infrastructure that goes beyond industry standards, rules and regulations for cybersecurity, healthcare and financial services.

Technology infrastructure

AUBix provides 22,000 square feet of available data center space and significant power capacity of over 3 megawatts across two data holes with redundant power and cooling capabilities. The first 40,000 square foot extension will include customer office space, meeting rooms, and storage for tenant equipment.

Alabama Power supplies critical power to Auburn’s data centers. The company has long supported the establishment of data centers as part of Alabama’s economic development strategy.

Jeff Peoples, Executive Vice President of Customer and Employee Services at Alabama Power, states that technology resources and connectivity are essential for customers and businesses in the state. Having the technical infrastructure provided by AUBix enhances Alabama’s competitive advantage. We are proud to support economic and community development projects that bring new businesses to our state and help them thrive.

This story was originally posted on the Made in Alabama website of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

