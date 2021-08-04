How important Tensor SoC for Pixel is for Google and AI





Google said in a blog Monday that the Google Tensor SoC processor will work with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones coming later this year. This announcement has led to reactions in various industries. One analyst predicted that Google Tensor could be licensed to other smartphone OEMs.

As a background, Google Pixel hasn’t gained extensive customer support so far, and since its debut in 2016, it has hit less than 1% of the global market in every quarter. Devices without the confusion and add-ons that other Android makers have seen on their phones.

According to IDC, the United States is the largest Pixel market, with a share of less than 3%, marking 2019 as the first year Google has made full-scale sales growth in around 20 countries.

According to Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Patrick Moorhead, Qualcomm provides processors for Pixel and almost every other Android smartphone, so using Tensor on future Pixels will not necessarily hurt Qualcomm. .. Google doesn’t officially disclose that, but he believes Google is using Exynos CPUs for its tensor SoCs to reduce overall costs.

Samsung and Apple have already manufactured their own processors for their own branded mobile phones. According to recent IDG tally, Samsung is the world’s top smartphone maker, with Xiaomi in second place and Apple in third place last quarter.

Android runs in various ways on about 85% of smartphones around the world, while iOS on the iPhone runs on almost all of the remaining 15%.

Ambition beyond Pixel

Can Google have ambitions beyond the Pixel with Tensor chip? Some analysts think so.

Own SoC [like Tensor] Must not be equal to [smartphone] IDC analyst Ryan Reese said in an email. But if you look at what others with their own SoCs like Samsung, Apple, Huawei have done in the past, these companies are all high-end and market leaders in the smartphone space. Over time it will be clear if Google can make the next pixel more successful than its predecessor, but I believe it will take much more time than its own SoC to do so. There is.

More importantly, Reese believes Google will launch solid marketing in the next round of Pixel. He added that consumers need to understand why they are paying premiums, and the average consumer doesn’t understand speed and supply, or perhaps doesn’t care.

Instead, Reith believes that Tensor’s long tail effect is important for both other Android smartphones and Chromebooks. Owning its own silicon is a more important puzzle piece for Google’s future than the next Pixel round, Reith said. Tensor is an excellent runway to other ventures of the future. This means that the ability to license SoCs to other OEMs that have a proven track record in shipping large numbers of smartphones, PCs and tablets should be convincing enough for others to license from them. This is not impossible, but it is not the easiest task.

Leonard Lee, managing director of NeXtCurve, said Tensor on Google’s smartphones meant a differentiator of features that started with computational photography, but that’s definitely just the beginning. The Apples M1 is a seemingly logical reaction to the key advances that represent mobile silicon outside the category of smartphone devices.

Google continues to grow current and future smartphone silicon innovations into Pixel Chromebooks, tablets, constrained edge computing environments, and ultimately efficiency concerns and application-specific computing needs It’s easy to imagine that you’re interested in pushing for a data center. Lee added.

Lee said Google could face antitrust allegations when trying to sell Tensors to other Android device makers.

Google has been building Tensor technology for cloud artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for at least two years. Jack Gold, an analyst at J. Gold Associates, thinks cloud chips and phone chips are very different, but the core technologies are very similar and the needs of Google’s algorithms and frameworks, especially TensorFlow and TensorFlowlight. I think it has been adjusted according to. ..

The original Tensor chip for Google Cloud was supposed to be an optimized accelerator that operates with better power efficiency than what’s available on the market, Gold added. Power is very important if you run a huge cloud data center.

Gold et al. Focused on the central point of Tensor SoC for smartphones. It’s about smartphones with the ability to process AI in a custom way. Google’s Rick Osterloh said: As more capabilities rely on AI and ML, you can not only add computing resources, but also use ML to unleash a particular experience for Pixel users.

Osterloh added that the Tensor is used to perform computational photos on the Pixel and has a security core with the Titan M2, which gives the most hardware security on any phone.

Tensor makes Pixel smartphones the fastest, smartest and safest Pixel smartphone ever. This was advertised by Google in an online promotion.

Gold said Tensor’s AI capabilities are important. Google now states that AI / ML capabilities have reached critical masses in camera, video processing, voice and voice recognition, and user interface smartphone design, and Tensor functionality needs to be an important part of smartphone design. increase.

Qualcomm incorporates an advanced Ai / ML processor into the widely used Snapdragon chip on the phone, and Arm typically adds AI acceleration to its design.

The move by Google should not be seen as disapproving of the Qualcomm chips they used in the past, Gold said. Instead, Google’s position is to have a specific vision of what AI can do on smartphones and elsewhere, and to build SoCs that are optimized for their purposes. Building accelerators specifically optimized for your own system and code is always more effective.

This is Google’s approval that AI / ML, like Apple and Samsung, will be a core component of future smartphones and other mobile devices, perhaps even more important than the PC.

