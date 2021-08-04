Slopes PAC: Utah’s Technology Department Launches Political Action Committee





A group of Utah technology industry veterans announced the launch of a new political action committee on Tuesday. The committee focuses on helping Utah’s legislative candidates support issues that are critical to the fast-growing state’s technology and innovation sector.

According to the organizers, the new Slopes PAC, which submits taxes and reports under the designation of IRS527, aims to begin work on a campaign to attract 60 individual and corporate donors in the first 60 days.

Sunny Washington, a Utah technology veteran and CEO of Slopes PAC, said the Commission shares some of its name with the outreach and advocacy group of Silicon Slopes / Silicon Slopes Commons’ nonprofit, but an independent effort. Said it was formed as.

Washington, as chair of the Silicon Slope Commons Public Policy Committee in a previous session, scrutinized what organizations are most influential in state legislative activity, making Utah’s tech department feel its presence. He said it was time. Greater ways, such as helping candidates defend important causes for the industry.

I don’t like it, but the way the system is set up favors the most money-consuming industries, Washington said. Realtors, hospitals, banks, car dealers, outdoor advertising industry … these are currently the top five in the state. Utatech hasn’t even created a list.

Washington said the nonpartisan slope PAC evaluates candidates based on three pillars, including economic growth / innovation. Current and future workforce; economic and social mobility.

Washington said the goal of increasing the interests of the Utah technology community focuses on addressing commonalities and navigating dividing issues.

This is about letting us hear our collective voice, Washington said. The scope of political thought in Utah’s technology sector covers the whole range, and those we support reflect it.

Our goal is to always express the best voice and the best ideas, regardless of the party.

The new PAC represents a sort of upgrade to the fast-growing Utah technology sector, which has become an economic giant, occupying one in seven Utah jobs directly and indirectly. It contributes tens of billions of dollars to annual GDP.

Two years ago, two of Utah’s largest technology-focused industry groups, Silicon Slopes and the Utah Technology Council, merged to form a ubr organization that works on behalf of issues important to the technology business.

Through this partnership, Silicon Slope’s mission as an education, community building and outreach organization and a technology council for the innovation industry, which has more than 6,000 companies and employs more than 300,000 Utines directly and indirectly. The association’s public policy advocacy was combined.

Silicon Slope has gained widespread support and attracted tens of thousands to the annual Tech Summit before COVID-19 changed the world of face-to-face events. Meanwhile, the Utah Technology Council has included 400 member companies.

Different tax systems for each entity Silicon Slopes as 501 (c) (3) and the Utah Technology Council renamed as Silicon Slopes Commons as 501 (c) (6) are what each nonprofit can and cannot do in the process. Is defined. jobs. Silicon Slopes are limited to educational and some advocacy efforts, but are broader on behalf of public policy issues as an industry association, with the designation of (c) (6) of the Commons Group. Allows direct involvement in lobbying and advocacy.

Currently, Slopes PAC adds the ability to scrutinize and support candidates. The process Washington said will be under the direction of a steering committee that includes a wide variety of voices from the technology industry.

Washington said in a statement that he loves the state. We are working with current and future leaders to ensure that there is a thriving ecosystem to support the continued success of the industry.

Our goal is to make Utah the best place to grow our business and community.

