2K announces new franchise later this month





Take-Two Interactive was one of the first publishers to announce its financial results for the previous quarter of this year. They saw lower sales compared to this time last year, renewing sales for many franchises, while also revealing games coming in the next fiscal year. In addition to the titles we already know, publishers have revealed that they will announce a new franchise later this month.

Publishers are focused on providing the strongest pipeline in our history over the next few years, including releases from new and existing franchises. These include core console titles such as Grand Theft Auto, midrange titles such as WWE Battlegrounds, port, remaster and mobile titles. In addition to the nine known titles already announced, there are additional games that will be released throughout the year. One of them is another exciting new franchise from 2K that will be announced later this month and will be released at some point by the end of March 2022. No other details are provided.

This year’s release begins on August 13th with Hades on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, followed by NBA 2K22 on PS4 and PS5 on September 10. Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded is the only other game with a clear release date. Enhanced for PS5, both standalone versions of Grand Theft Auto Online will be released on November 11th.

Some titles have a less specific release window. The Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition will be released for PS5 this fall. OlliOlli World continues during the winter season on PS4 and PS5. Tiny Tinas Wonderlands was scheduled to be released for PS4 and PS5 in early 2022, but publishers narrowed it down to some point between January and the end of March 2022. The release year ends with WWE 2K22, now and at the end of March 2022. The last title we already know is Kerbal Space Program 2, which will not be released until fiscal year 2023.

[Source:Take-TwoInteractive(12)SeekingAlpha)[Source:Take-TwoInteractive(12)SeekingAlpha)[Source:Take-TwoInteractive(12)SeekingAlpha)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2021/08/03/2k-new-franchise-announcement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos