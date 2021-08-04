Activision Blizzard surpasses Q2 expectations and warns that bad publicity may be prolonged





Activision Blizzard will always be a rare revenue call today as it finds California involved in a lawsuit alleging the abuse of women in the company. In its earnings announcement, Activision Blizzard, of course, wanted to focus on the fact that second-quarter revenue increased 19% to $ 2.29 billion, which was better than expected.

Elsewhere, there were signs of fatigue, or recovery from an increase during the pandemic. Net bookings fell 7% to $ 1.92 billion compared to the same period last year. The number of monthly active users of Activision Blizzards decreased by 4.6% from 428 million in the previous year to 408 million. Blizzard has consistently lost MAU for consecutive quarters, especially compared to the fluctuations between Activision and King that were rising in the previous quarter.

However, the proceedings failed to circumvent a major topic. Bobby Cotic opened the earnings report in a statement, but he opened the statement in earnings.

According to Cotic, we are pleased to see that our performance continues to be strong in the second quarter, raising our outlook for this year. We continue to focus on the well-being of our employees and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a welcoming, supportive and safe environment for all team members to thrive.

Cotic is focused on harassing, unequal treatment, and condemning discrimination on the phone itself, citing actions taken today.

It was Blizzard’s president J. Allen Black’s resignation, who was nominated in the proceedings for failing to properly punish harassment among his male subordinates. Blizzard’s Human Resources Manager also reportedly left the company shortly before these earnings were announced.

Cotic seeks to maintain a better culture in the future, including investigating all claims, dismissing all management convicted of obstructing claims, and adding resources to secure employment for a wider variety of employees. In that respect, we have returned to the various points that the company has already presented. Company. Much of this was word-for-word what the company said earlier.

There is also some news about some Blizzard games. In short, Diablo Immortal was pushed from its 2021 release to early 2022. Diablo 4 doesn’t have a date yet, but the game is a big step forward. Multi-year involvement. The Overwatch 2 release timing update hasn’t passed a significant internal milestone in the last few weeks, but nothing has been said about what it really is.

World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Warzone, and COD Mobile continue to be Activision’s largest sources of revenue, and Mobile’s King has helped Activision Blizzard exceed expectations as well.

If the proceedings were prolonged and the resulting negative publicity continued, it was again raised as a warning that it could adversely affect future business.

Recently, complaints have been filed and we are taking steps to address the concerns of our employees and other key stakeholders and the negative impact on our business. If we experience a bad reputation, a significant loss of productivity, or other adverse effects related to this issue over a long period of time, our business may be adversely affected. We carefully monitor every aspect of our business for such impacts.

This article will be updated with ongoing news, especially from the Q & A section at the end of the call.

