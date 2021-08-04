Poultry Technology Summit looks to future challenges





The poultry industry must look forward to solving the challenges of the post-pandemic world. Keeping up with newly developed technologies and scientific innovations will help the poultry industry address issues such as labor shortages, disease outbreaks and ever-changing consumer demand.

Exclusive to industry-changing innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, tech experts, investors and major poultry producers at the 2021 Poultry Tech Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, October 31-November 2. Please participate in the gathering. The on-demand program, released after the event, provides high quality content and networking with health and safety in mind.

Early bird registration has started.

Participants can expect the same innovative innovations and insightful presentations they attended at previous events, with deep dialogue on new future solutions and next-generation technologies.The Poultry Technology Summit focuses on the transition of innovative technologies to commercial applications to advance the poultry industry.

The 2021 agenda included the following innovations:

High-precision weighing of poultry using 3D camera technology Genetic solution to the male chick problem Non-contact pre-incubation Hatchery Egg fertility detection With kinematically enhanced worker digital twins for effective in-line immersive cooling Enhanced overall labor efficiency with AI Antibacterial peptide as a direct alternative to antibiotics that enables automation and remote work using virtual reality and robots Robot assistant for commercial poultry house management

The detailed presentation discusses the following technologies:

AI to monitor poultry floor distribution using machine vision, streamline poultry supply chain by machine learning Autonomous robot case support for breeder and cageless layer house management In robot automation poultry processing of poultry Hyperspectral imaging to assess product quality

Additional content and expert panel discussions will be announced shortly.

This event is the only event that connects researchers and entrepreneurs with poultry tech experts, nancias, venture capitalists and producers, looking for new projects and investments to fund them.

Participate in the 2021 Poultry Technology Summit

Exclusive industry-changing innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, tech experts, investors and major poultry producers at the 2021 Poultry Technology Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, October 31-November 2. Participate in a typical international rally. Participants could expect the same innovative innovation and insightful presentations they had at previous events, with a deep dialogue on new future solutions and technologies under development.

Early bird registration has started.

Like what you just read?Sign up for free now to receive the Poultry Future Newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wattagnet.com/articles/43334-poultry-tech-summit-looks-ahead-to-future-challenges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos