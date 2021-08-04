Significant savings on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy tablets, etc.





Laptops are usually expensive, but choosing a tablet instead can be a good alternative because it is portable, more compact, and often much cheaper. Still, tablets are quite expensive and as intimidating as getting a new laptop. Fortunately, there are plenty of great tablet deals currently available on Amazon.

For example, you can get our absolute favorite tablet, the Apple iPad Air (2020), for $ 539. This is 10% off the list price of $ 599. If you’re already an Apple fan and want to try something new, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced for less than $ 530 on some models. You can check more deals on the following tablets.

The best tablet currently on sale

If you’re looking for the best tablet you can buy for money, you can’t say good enough about the Apple iPad Air (2020). The 64GB model is currently available starting at $ 539, with a $ 60 discount from the list price of $ 599. If you need something with a little more storage, you can get a 256 GB model for $ 749 to $ 639 at 15% off.

The iPad Air (2020) is our all-purpose favorite tablet, and testers have found it to be as functional as the more expensive iPad Pro for a variety of computing tasks, but at a lower price. did. The Pro OS makes it easy to work and jump between different apps while providing 8 hours of battery life. Impressed by Pro’s lightweight aluminum body and smooth glass surface, it looks ultra-modern.

Get Apple iPad Air (2020) from $ 539 (Save $ 60- $ 110)

If you don’t want to run out of wallet when buying a new tablet, we recommend the Apple iPad (2020), which currently sells in gold and space gray starting at $ 299. You can get a 32GB model that originally sold for $ 329 for $ 30 off, so it’s only $ 299. If you need more storage space, the Space Gray 128 GB model costs $ 395. This is a $ 429 to $ 34 discount on the standard price.

This iPad is our favorite affordable tablet because the A12 Bionic chip acts as a high-speed processor and the sleek LCD screen displays vibrant colors. If you’re looking for a spare model screen for browsing the web or streaming movies, this entry-level iPad can do it well and offers 8 hours of battery life.

Get Apple iPad (2020) from $ 299 (Save $ 30 to $ 34)

Finding savings on older models is good, but some shoppers are looking for the latest tablet technology. That’s where the 2021 iPad Pro comes in, with a 128GB Space Gray model available for as low as $ 999. Usually listed for $ 1,099, this base version is now $ 100 off. Meanwhile, the 256 GB silver model is also available at a $ 100 discount from the standard price of $ 1,199 to $ 1,099.

When I tested this tablet, I was amazed at the Liquid Display XDR screen, which creates a deep, pitch-black dark level with a much higher maximum display brightness than other models. Whether you’re watching a movie or editing a photo, Pro (2021) gives you a high-quality view. There’s also the tablet’s incredibly fast M1 chip for a great experience with mobile apps.

Get Apple iPad Pro (2021) from $ 999 (Save $ 100)

If you’re looking to change things from Steve Jobs’ tech giant, you can swing at Samsung, whose Galaxy Tab S7 sells for as little as $ 549.98. Its price is the price of the black 128 GB model, the 256 GB model is available in bronze from $ 646.07 (starting at $ 829.99), and the 512 GB model is discounted from $ 155.99 to $ 674 in black. Over 6,000 customers gave the S7 a 5-star rating and praised its gorgeous screen and speedy app performance. Shoppers were also impressed with the included S-Pen, which enhances interactivity with downloaded apps.

Get Samsung Galaxy S7 from $ 549.98 (Save $ 50.99 to $ 183.92)

If you’re looking to change things from Steve Jobs’ tech giant, you can swing on Samsung with the Galaxy S7 + tablet. It’s currently sold in black and starts at $ 779.99 for 256GB. This is a $ 150 discount from the list price. Of $ 929.99. If you need more storage, 512 GB, originally $ 1,029.99, and $ 869 can save you $ 160.99.

In our review, we found that the S7 + has a thin and elegant design that gives it a premium feel. I was also impressed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor can open 12 tabs at a time for internet use and mobile games, all displayed on an LCD display with beautiful OLEDs.

Get Samsung Galaxy S7 + from $ 779.99 (Save $ 160.99 from $ 68.74)

6. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019)

If you’re a fan of Amazon technology and its Fire device layout, why not get a Fire HD 10 tablet? The 32GB model of the tablet is currently $ 50 off the list price of $ 149.99 and is currently $ 99.99. If you’re looking for more storage, you can get a black or white 64GB model for $ 70 with standard tags from $ 189.99 to $ 119.99.

In our tests, the Fire HD 10’s plastic construction is surprisingly sturdy and easy to hold, with a battery life of 7 hours and 18 minutes of continuous video playback. You can also charge with the USB-C port. Although the collection of apps is relatively small, Fire HD 10 has an Android-like user interface that makes it easy to access these apps.

Get an Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet from $ 99.99 (Save $ 50 to $ 70)

