What every early stage investor needs to know

You may not be familiar with the term Metaverse, but if you’ve been consuming books, movies, and video games that have been popular for the past 30 years or so, you probably know the concept.

Think of a movie like The Matrix or Ready Player One, set in a vast virtual reality where people live, work and play. Neal Stephensons 1992’s science fiction novel Snow Crash is believed to be the first work to include the term Metaverse, and as hyperinflation almost destroyed fiat currencies, online residents are trading using digital currencies. No, really, Stevenson wrote this in 1992.

The reason I’m picking this up now is that, like many of the best ideas in science fiction, the Metaverse can quickly jump from page to reality.

If you’ve heard a call about Facebook revenue last week, you know what Im is talking about. CEO Mark Zuckerberg must have mentioned the term at least 20 times to explain plans for social media companies to start developing experiences like the immersive 3D Internet.

With record revenues of $ 29 billion quarterly, Facebook is in a very good position to provide consumers with such a high-tech, high-concept experience. In addition to having an astonishing 2.9 billion active monthly users, the company already sells Oculus virtual reality (VR) headsets and portal smart display screens. In addition, it will launch smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban.

Zuckerberg told shareholders last Thursday that this would be the successor to the mobile Internet. From phone and PC apps to immersive virtual reality and augmented reality devices, you’ll have access to the Metaverse from different devices and different levels of fidelity.

If Web 1.0 describes the early days of the Internet with static one-way sites. Also, if Web 2.0 describes a period of the Internet that emphasizes interactivity and user-generated content. In that case, what Zuckerberg and others imagine is only called Web3.0.

Early investment in Web3.0

As seen in Ready Player One or Tron, the true metaverse may still be years away. Meanwhile, Facebook and other pioneers are busy laying the groundwork for a future where family, friends, colleagues and others can meet and interact in a shared digital space that looks and feels real.

We’re not just talking about VR headsets and video conferencing. Even in cyberspace, you need real services, from entertainment to finance. Over the next few years, companies like Amazon, Netflix, DoorDash, Robinhood and others will be making their own contributions to the shared metaverse. Digital currencies are also essential and should benefit crypto miners and brokers.

With that in mind, I would like investors to pay attention to this area.

Snoop Dogg was one of Robin Hood’s early investors.

TechCrunch | Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

True, it’s often difficult. In particular, everyday investors generally do not have access to private early-stage stocks.

Take Robin Hood as an example. Millennial-favorite, fee-free trading app stocks began trading on the Nasdaq last week after years of speculation. Prior to that, participation was restricted to angel investors, venture capitalists, and other accredited investors who had to meet certain capital requirements.

According to BNN Bloombergs Jon Erlichman, this included rappers Snoop Dogg and Nas, both of whom invested in Robin Hood seven years ago. At that time, the company was worth $ 62 million. Today, its value is $ 32 billion, an incredible 516-fold increase.

please think about it. Bulgarian immigrants in their twenties (Robin Hood founder Vladimir Tenev) can only launch apps that disrupt the global securities industry in the United States. Only in the United States, two men who spent their childhood on the streets can violate the law and become tremendously successful and wealthy through their musical talent as well as investment decisions.

2021 will be a record year for IPO

This brings me to a topic I wrote earlier: Lack of new public listings.

The sad truth is that instead of dealing with the (growing) mountain of rules and regulations that listed companies have to obey, many companies have chosen to stay private longer. And when companies finally set out to open up the public market, they may already be in the strongest growth phase. Robin Hood was about eight years old at the time of the initial public offering (IPO). This is slightly shorter than the median 12-year-old when most venture-assisted tech companies went public.

This hurt individual investors and families more than anyone else. Private equity returns can often be very high, but again, everyday Americans are generally inaccessible.

Fortunately, this trend seems to be reversed. According to Renaissance Capital, as of July 29, there were 261 new listings so far in 2021, the highest number for the year to 2014. Meanwhile, companies have raised a record $ 94.2 billion, up more than 20% from 2020.

A memorable year for the largest US IPO since 2014

USGI, Renaissance Capital

reason? In my opinion, Jay Clayton deserves a lot of praise.

Clayton was one of the best people for former President Donald Trump to lead a federal agency. The Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who resigned in December 2020, has a mission to encourage more companies to be listed on public exchanges early in the life cycle.

He must have done something right.

That bothers me, Clayton said in 2018, mentioning the lack of market availability. If that trend continues, far more selected groups are participating in economic growth.

Not too late to be too early

One of the most attractive early-stage investments is cryptography, especially Bitcoin and Ether, both of which are still in their early stages and I think they have incredible upside potential.

Apparently, others have the same idea. According to a Crypto.com survey, the number of people using cryptocurrencies exceeded 220 million for the first time. As of the end of June, 221 million people worldwide are participating in the crypto ecosystem, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital coin transactions, investments and transactions.

Significant increase in crypto users worldwide since the beginning of 2021

USGI, Crypto.com

In addition, the pace of hiring seems to be accelerating. Crypto.com observes that it took only four months to double the number of crypto users from 100 million to 200 million. By comparison, it took nine months to jump from 65 million to 100 million.

And it’s not just individual investors who are driving hiring. Many companies report holding Bitcoin on their balance sheet, but the largest are Michael Saylors MicroStrategy (holding over 105,000 BTC at a $ 4.1 billion value) and Tesla (43,200 BTC / 1.5 billion). Dollar), Square (8027 BTC / $ 220 million). ..

In fact, according to CoinDesk, in the first half of 2021, Ether’s trading volume surged 1,400% thanks to the institution’s acquisition of exposure. The Ethereum market grew three times faster than Bitcoin in the first six months. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization outperformed Bitcoin not only in volume growth but also in price performance, as well as in S & P 500 and gold.

Speaking of Michael Saylor

Holdings was reported as of the end of the most recent quarter. The following securities listed in this article were held by one or more accounts managed by US Global Investors as of June 30, 2021.

Amazon.com Inc.

The S & P 500 Stock Index is widely recognized as the market capitalization weighted index of 500 common stocks of US companies.

All expressed opinions and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate for all investors. Clicking the link above will take you to a third party website. US Global Investors does not guarantee this website or all information provided by these websites and is not responsible for its content.

