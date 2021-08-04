How the “return to office” plan from Google to Apple is changing with Covid’s surge





Microsoft

Starting next month, Redmond, Washington-based tech giants will require employees to show proof of vaccination before entering a corporate facility in the United States. Microsoft also said it wouldn’t fully reopen its workplace until October 4th at the earliest.

Tyson Foods

The largest meat packaging company in the United States requires all employees in the United States to obtain Covid-19 shots. Company leadership must be vaccinated by September 24th, internal staff by October 1st, and all other employees by November 1st. There is an exemption from medical or religious facilities.

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson also said it would give front-line workers $ 200 for vaccination, subject to discussions with union-represented locations.

Walmart

The largest private employer in the United States requires headquarters and community staff to be vaccinated by October 4. This mission is intended for all campus employees and market, regional, and departmental staff working at multiple facilities. In the memo of July 30th.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailers have also instructed frontline store and warehouse employees to wear masks again, doubling the cash incentives they offer to get vaccinated. I made it 150 dollars.

Walt Disney

The world’s largest entertainment company requires full vaccination of all US salary and union hourly employees working on its site. The Burbank, Calif.-based company has begun discussions with the union on its obligations to vaccinate employees under collective bargaining agreements, according to an email statement on July 30.

Google

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has postponed its planned office return from September to October 18. Workers coming to campus are required to submit proof of vaccination, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a July 28 memo posted on Google’s blog.

Apple

The tech giant has postponed plans to return to the office in October at the earliest, after previously saying that corporate workers should return at least three days a week by early September.

Based in Cupertino, California, most retailers in the United States require masks from both their customers and staff, even if they are vaccinated.

Facebook

According to a statement on July 28, social media companies are demanding vaccinations for workers coming to US campuses. The company, based in Menlo Park, California, said it will implement a process for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and will evaluate approaches in other regions as circumstances change.

Facebook also requires workers in the United States to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Uber Technologies

A San Francisco-based ride-hailing company has postponed its planned return date from September to October 25, telling employees that it could be further delayed. Uber also requires office employees to be vaccinated and wear masks.

lift

Corporate employees of a San Francisco-based company are currently scheduled to return to their offices until February. Workers who enter the country voluntarily must be vaccinated.

twitter

The social media company closed its offices in San Francisco and New York just two weeks after reopening in July and suspended future reopenings due to the latest mask guidance from the CDC and the current situation. “

Roblox

A video game company based in San Mateo, California has postponed its return to the office from mid-September to January. Workers can enter the country voluntarily if they are vaccinated.

Vanguard

The asset management company is providing $ 1,000 to employees who will be vaccinated by October, according to someone familiar with the matter.

Payment applies to all workers who can prove they were shot, even if they were inoculated before the company made the offer. A Vanguard spokeswoman confirmed that the company is offering incentives.

Affiliate

The developers of the Manhattan Hudson Yards Mega Project will dismiss employees who have not been vaccinated at least once by the end of August.

According to a spokesperson, corporate staff must take the first shot by June 1st, and the new mission will apply to field and building staff. There are exemptions for religious or medical reasons.

Equinox

Owners of the Equinox Gym and SoulCycle Studio will require employees and members to present proof of vaccination starting next month. The Equinox Group said in a statement on August 2 that efforts would begin in New York City before similar policies were rolled out in all markets.

The company requires a one-time proof in the form of a physical immune card, a photo of such a card, or a digital vaccine card. Equinox said it would work to find alternative options for people in need of medical or religious accommodation.

Jeffreys

Employees who want to go to an investment banking office must be fully vaccinated, CEO Rich Handler and president Brian Friedman said in a note on the company’s website. Unvaccinated people should continue to work from home after their Labor Day vacation.

New York Times

According to the New York Times, media companies planning to bring back workers in September were reportedly postponed indefinitely. Those who voluntarily go to the office must prove that they have been vaccinated.

Washington post

In a memo to staff, publisher Fred Ryan said employees were required to present proof of vaccination as a condition of employment when returning to the office. Workers with documented medical conditions and religious concerns are exempt.

According to Ryan, post office staff will be in the office three days a week starting September 13.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

