Innovation invites publicity-The New York Times

He promises too much, behaves badly, and is angry with the founders of start-ups who sometimes crater the company and leave unharmed.

However, if you dig deeper, I think that unscrupulous and pushing boundaries are not an anomaly, but an unavoidable part of innovation.

If you need world-changing technology, is Hackstar part of the deal? This is the version of the question I’m working on about technologies like Facebook and Uber. Is the best technology that can be done closely related to all fears?

I’ve been thinking about this recently because of the glare of two startup founders, Adam Neumann and Trevor Milton.

Neumann was CEO of WeWork, an office rental startup. He boasted that his company would change the nature of his work (on Earth and Mars), build new bonds of social cohesion, and make a lot of money. WeWork isn’t doing anything about them.

The new book is how WeWork most often borrowed cubicles, burned piles of money for others, treated employees like garbage, and made Neumann rich when the company almost collapsed in 2019. Is explained in detail.

And last week, federal officials accused Milton of tricking investors in electric truck startup Nikola into believing that the company’s battery- and hydrogen-powered automotive technology was far better than it really is. did. One claim is that Milton ordered the promotional video doctor to make Nicola’s prototype truck appear to be fully functional when it wasn’t working. (The Miltons legal team states that the government is trying to criminalize legitimate business practices.)

It’s easy to shake your head to these people and others, including Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

But people like Holmes, Neumann, and Milton aren’t oops. They are the extreme result of a startup system that rewards those who have the largest and most exorbitant ideas possible, even if they have to fudge a little (or a lot).

I’m always furious with this system, which seems to force start-ups to aim for the moon. WeWork is basically a wise idea, if not completely original, to get rid of many of the headaches of renting a commercial office. But that wasn’t enough, and I hardly blame Neumann for it.

Disproportionate rewards are given to entrepreneurs and businesses that can sell billions of users and a vision of value for trillions of dollars. That’s why Airbnb isn’t just saying that people can rent a house with the app. According to the company, Airbnb helps people meet their basic human connection needs. That’s why shipping companies like Uber and DoorDash aim to deliver as much physical product as possible to everyone, and companies need to make virtual reality as popular as smartphones. I think. However, the ambitions tied to the earth are not good enough.

These conditions tempt people to get past the edge of what is right and what is legal. However, I think that reducing the excess will also curb the ambitions we desire. The enthusiasm to imagine a tremendously magnificent vision of the future can bring us Theranos. And sometimes it brings us Google. Are these coins the same on both sides?

Elon Musk shows both the good and the bad of what happens when a technician has a tremendous dream. Perhaps more than anyone else, Musk has allowed automakers, governments, and all of us to imagine electric vehicles that will replace traditional electric vehicles. This is a potentially planetary change change.

However, Musk has also repeatedly over-promised technologies that endanger people’s lives by exaggerating driving assistance technology, do not pan out, and avoid both legal and human dignity. ..

I used to jokingly ask my colleagues. Why can’t musk just make a car? But it may not be possible to separate the reckless carnival barker that deceives you and others from the bold ideas that really help change the world for the better.

I hate thinking about this. I want to believe that technology can succeed without the aim of reprogramming all of humanity and without the temptations associated with engaging in fraud and abuse. I want a good musk with no bad things. I want a great and empowering element of social media without genocide. But I don’t know if I can distinguish between great and bad.

Before going

What is the next target for China’s technology crackdown? Authorities have indicated that they may be dissatisfied with video game companies, my colleague Cao Li reports, and the stock prices of several major Chinese game makers have plummeted. The Chinese government has recently been pushing for tighter regulation of tech companies, including Chinese companies going abroad, companies offering food delivery and online tutoring, and WeChat apps across the country.

This is one way to get Facebook’s attention. It’s almost impossible for someone in your company to ask for help if you lose access to your Facebook account. Some people have come up with a workaround, the NPR reported: Buy one of Facebook’s $ 299 Oculus virtual reality headsets and call the Oculuss customer service team to help restore your Facebook account. .. Yeah, it’s nuts, and it doesn’t always work.

Missing Dan Brown Book Mystery: My colleague Katie Weaver has a failed barcode, but an online book reseller, The Da Vinci Code.

Hug to this

A very fast and acrobatic cat interrupted the baseball game for a few minutes as the crowd cheered on it and booed a nasty human trying to kick the cat out in the open. My colleague Daniel Victor wrote about the aversion of professional baseball animals on Monday night.

