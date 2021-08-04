The last character in Street Fighter V is a rookie named Luke





Image: Capcom

In today’s Street Fighter V presentation, Capcom revealed that Luke, the new character in the Street Fighter world, will be the final fighter of the fuss that was added to the game five years ago.

Little details about Luke were shared, except for the vague November release date, but Street Fighter V director Takayuki Nakayama said he could get a glimpse into the future of the Street Fighter franchise. rice field. Luke seems to have a role to play in upcoming games, but what that means remains a mystery until Capcom is ready to spill the beans.

Street Fighter V was first released in 2016, and is the mainstay of the series such as Ryu, Chun-Li, Cammy, and Dhalsim, as well as Birdie, Nash, and R. There is a discreet roster that includes surprise picks such as Mika. Fighter Alpha Day. There are also some very good newcomers, such as FANG, Vega’s duplicate poisoning disciple, and Rashid, a high-flying Arab socialite who enhances combat capabilities with a variety of high-tech equipment.

Additional fighters, both back in the series and new, were added after the release. Some notable inclusions were Abigail, a member of the giant gang that first debuted in the Final Fight side-scrolling action franchise, and Menato, an acrobatic spiritual apprentice with a deadly crystal ball. .. And before today is revealed, in the final season of Street Fighter vs. infinitely behaving Dan Hibiki and fortune-teller Rose join the game, Street Fighter III hermit Oro and rival school guest Akira Kazama in August. We are waiting for the simultaneous release on the 16th.

Street Fighter V has undergone significant improvements since its rough launch, both in terms of gameplay tweaks and online stability. What began as an absolute disappointment compared to the historic highs of the series has since become another capable entry in the legendary franchise. In addition, Capcom’s focus is on hosting high-quality, profitable tournaments around the world, so even if the spirit of competition is very different from what you see in community-run grassroots tournaments, fans Can turn from a simple player to a professional competitor.

As Luke reveals, the story of Street Fighter V is closer to that conclusion. The content of the series is uncertain, but it’s not surprising to take Street Fighter in a whole new direction, as a new group of developers is leading the project after Capcom’s former executive Yoshinori Ono resigned last year. ..

