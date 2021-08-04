In the Russian Far East, technology pioneers dream of an innovation hub on Cyborg Island





To see Russia’s ambitions for Vladivostok’s own version of Silicon Valley, Russia, head about 5,600 miles east of Moscow, meander the hills of Vladivostok and cross the bridge from the mainland to Russky Island. Here is a Pacific Rim bridgehead where Kremlin wants to create a hub for innovation in robotics and artificial intelligence with the aim of enhancing Russia’s ability to compete with the United States and Asia.

A new name for the area has already been proposed: Cyborg Island.

We have a dream, and neurosurgeon Artur Biktimirov has partnered with tech prosthetic developer Motorica. The developer has several businesses on Russky Island and plans to expand its presence. Biktimirov wants Motorica to be the first in a tech boom.

Ilya Chekh, Motorica’s chief manufacturer of innovative prosthetic hands for adults and children at the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow. (The Washington Post’s Arser Dal)

So is Russian President Vladimir Putin. For years, Putin has emphasized the need for countries to keep pace in the field of artificial intelligence. In 2017, Putin spoke with a group of students and said that anyone who would be a leader in this field would be the ruler of the world. At an AI conference late last year, he warned that history knows many cases, even large global corporations and countries, literally overcoming technological advances and being wiped out of the historical arena overnight. ..

However, Russia has struggled as the heir to the Soviet Union, once a legacy of formable innovation, during the Cold War weapons and the Space Race. Foreign investors are nervous about Western sanctions. And many young Russians set out for higher-paying opportunities abroad in technology and other areas, fostering nationwide brain drain.

China, the Korean Peninsula, and Russia’s Far East, which borders Japan, were used for corrections. Putin’s government fund invests in projects ranging from Motricus prostheses to promobots that create eerie, realistic robots. Local robotics schools for children up to 4 years old are in vogue as potential homemade pipelines.

Jeffrey Edmonds, principal researcher at the CNA think tank in Arlington, Virginia, said he is still trying to force something like an organic bottom-up in the West. The US government doesn’t have to train AI. Companies here want to do it, so research.

Workers assemble prothesis at the Motorika office in Moscow. (The Washington Post Arthur Dal)

Silicone head eyes are created at the Promobot Lab in Vladivostok (Washington Post’s Arsor Dal)

Children take robot lessons at Robocenter, a private academy of robotics in Vladivostok. (The Washington Post’s Arser Dal)

Real touch

Vladivostok, with its steep hills and vast bridges, has a bit of San Francisco in its atmosphere. With its seven time zones and an eight-hour flight from Moscow, a corner of Russia, it is often said that it feels like a Kremlin retrofit.

However, for the past six years, the government has been trying to convince people to move to the less populated eastern part, providing free hectares (about 2.5 acres) of land in the area. Some foreign visitors to Vladivostok can receive a simplified free electronic visa for up to 8 days to financially support the nearby Asian market. There are also local tax incentives for entrepreneurs and investors.

View of the Golden Bridge in Vladivostok. (The Washington Post’s Arser Dal)

In 2018, Putin set up the Far East High Technology Fund to invest in technology companies that are willing to place at least part of their business in the region. One of the beneficiaries was Promobot, founded in 2015 and one of Russia’s largest manufacturers of autonomous service robots. Over the last three years, its portfolio has expanded to include humanoid robots with blue eyes and skin. This robot feels real, but it’s not warm to the touch.

[Toyotas basketball robot stuns at the Tokyo Olympics with its flick of the wrist]

That’s how Peter Chegodaev got to the basement of a building in downtown Vladivostok and shared space with a bakery that made his lab smell like bread.

Chegodayev sees himself as a sculptor, not an engineer. His masterpiece: a robot adorned with realistic skin, hair, eyes and even facial muscles.

According to Chegodayev, we unknowingly communicate more openly with what looks like us. So I think this is all about sharing information better between humans and artificial intelligence and getting the most out of it.

Chegodayevs’ career includes a decade in the film industry where he worked on visual effects. To beginners, his lab now looks like a horror movie.

Busts of the head that look like humans are scattered throughout the table. They are all modeled after Promobot co-founder Alexei Yushakov. The goal is to have Yuzakov one day stand next to a clone of the robot so that the pairs are indistinguishable.

With a small magnet precisely placed under the silicone skin, Promobots humanoid robots can reproduce almost any facial movement of people. Chegodayev designed them to essentially have 38 of the 42 human facial muscles. But they can always be programmed to smile.

[Are you thirsty? This AI-enabled robot can bring beer to holiday parties.]

Hair is hand-sewn row by row in a painstaking and slow process that can take a month on a single robot. The eyes are drawn individually. There are also dimples on the face.

Robots are primarily used in educational institutions, said Oleg Krivokurtsev, Director of Development, Promobot. For example, Russian medical students can practice investigating patients. The old iteration acts as a customer service bot at museums and government offices in Moscow and Perm, Russia, where the company is headquartered.

Krivokurtsev said the benefits of opening a division in Vladivostok are cheaper labor than Moscow and even cheaper than high-tech powers. It can also be a new starting point.

He said he is currently planning to aggressively enter the Asia-Pacific region from Vladivostok. And we have already started this work.

Future human

On Russky Island, just a short drive from the Promobot’s office, another company is thinking about cyborgs or future humans, as Motrica’s chief Ilya Chef says. So far, they have arms. Chekh said artificial organs and bones could be next.

[The robot will see you now: Health-care chatbots boom but still cant replace doctors]

The Motoricas Bionic Arm Prosthesis uses sensors connected to the patient’s muscle tissue to allow movements such as grabbing a bottle. The long-term goal is to use artificial intelligence to launch a prosthesis that perfectly simulates hand mobility.

Motoricas expects the move to Russky Island to be one of the first technology companies based in Russky Island. Russky Island, with a population of less than 6,000, is barely developed beyond the Far Eastern Federal District campus, which opened in 2013. The campus hosts an annual economic forum, and in 2019 it was the meeting place for Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Universities also have their own programs to foster start-ups.

Motorica has proposed making the 38-square-mile island (almost twice the size of Manhattan) a special zone. This eliminates regulatory and legal barriers to implantable devices and sensors and essentially accelerates the development of such medical technologies. Therefore, the idea of ​​Cyborg Island.

It has its own regulations, a simplified ethics board, simplified certifications, and the ability to perform some pilot operations without completely passing clinical trials.

View of Russky Island. There is a monastery of St. Seraphim in the foreground and a military base on a hill. (The Washington Post’s Arser Dal)

A library on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University, which opened on Russky Island in 2013. (The Washington Post’s Arser Dal)

You can see old fishing boats on Russky Island. (The Washington Post Arthur Dal)

Motoricas’ current location is the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow, a government site for start-ups. The plan is to gradually move more operations to Russky Island to spark a new technology cluster.

Taking China and the United States, of course, Russia is far less developed, but not in all areas, Chek said. I think these initiatives related to invasive technology are far more promising in terms of technical leadership than AI.

It seems a bit slow for AI, but at least there are some of the best programmers in the world, he added.

All with bots

In the classroom of Vladivostoks Robocenter, a private academy of robotics, three 5-year-old children are standing around a temporary truck with a remote control.

The basic automatic bots of their work made with Lego are clashing with each other.

One girl in the group screams victoriously that her princess bot is beating the boy. Meanwhile, students on the main workstation ask the teacher for help.

I can’t figure out how to program this, he tells her.

In seven years, Robocenter has branched into seven locations in the Russian Far East, with 2,500 students. By the time you graduate, you’ll often learn everything from programming to underwater robot construction to 3D modeling and compete in international robot competitions.

Previously, it was fashionable to go to dance classes and sports, Sergei Moon said. And now that robotics. I know people often ask others, do you take your child to a robotics club? So this is becoming almost essential for many families.

The young people at the Robo Center in Vladivostok have become a popular place to learn everything from programming to 3D modeling. (The Washington Post’s Arser Dal)

Russia has long been proud of its robot innovations, including the launch of the life-sized humanoid bot Fedor into space in 2019. Earlier this year, Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said Russia had begun continuous production of combat robots, adding that they were robots. It can really be shown in science fiction movies because they can fight on their own.

[The U.S. says humans will always be in control of AI weapons. But the age of autonomous war is already here.]

But at Vladivostoks Robocenter, 16-year-old Dmitry Sapinsky, one of the Academy’s top students, is in awe of US robotics, especially praising Boston Dynamics’ work, including programming synchronously dancing robots. I’m watching. His dream is to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but he said that universities in Moscow or St. Petersburg are more likely.

Even with the Kremlin’s vision of making the Far East its technological foundation, the reality is that the draw is still in the west. And there is a long way to go before that changes.

Women and children visit the World War II Memorial in Vladivostok. (The Washington Post’s Arser Dal)

The dome of the Orthodox Spa Sopreobrazensky Cathedral shining in the sunset in Vladivostok. (The Washington Post’s Arser Dal)

A teenager can be seen from the window of a public bus against the backdrop of Vladivostok’s Spa Sopreobrazensky Cathedral. (The Washington Post’s Arser Dal)

People need to want to come here, Moon said. We need to provide them with affordable housing, decent salaries, and many companies with favorable business conditions.

He added that it was necessary to make a clear distinction between the flashiness broadcast by the ruler and the actual situation. In the real world, Russian robotics is underdeveloped and Russia is not in the top 10 when it comes to industrial robotics.

Mary Illucina of Moscow contributed to this report.

