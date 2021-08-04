Xbox gets a wired controller focused on new audio





Reconnaissance controller

Credit: Turtle Beach

Now, it was only a matter of time before Turtle Beach jumped from the headset to the controller.

Yesterday, a longtime San Diego-based video gaming peripheral company announced that the Recon controller, a wired gamepad that is heavily devoted to audio control on the deck, is now available for purchase at some retail stores. Available in black or white, accessories are priced at $ 59.95 MSRP, regardless of color variation. Compatible with Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows 10.

For comparison, the retail price of Microsoft’s official wireless controller is between $ 59.99 and $ 69.99, depending on certain version limits. By the way, I’m kicking myself because I missed Rudd’s official Space Jam released last month. Oh well.

Turtle Beachs Recon differentiates itself from its competitors by providing direct access to tweaks in front of the controller. According to the company, you can connect a 3.5mm headset that doesn’t necessarily have to be made by Turtle Beach to get the most out of the additional buttons.

These inputs are called Superhuman Hearing, which amplifies important in-game sounds that you might otherwise miss, according to EQ presets, mic monitoring, mic muting, game / chat volume mix, and the TB website. Includes things. In addition, the gamepad has a Designed for Xbox designation, so this mini audio board should (in theory) interface with the Xbox UI without any problems.

The controller itself looks solid, but it’s fairly standard, with a rumble feedback motor, a 10-foot removable USB-C cord, and a special handle grip to keep your hands cool during a hot gaming session. It is attached. Notable are the two mapable buttons on the back of the pad, one of which is described as having a feature called Pro-Aim that helps with thumbstick sensitivity.

Overall, reconnaissance looks pretty promising. Once the review unit is available, Ill jumps in and reports how Turtle Beach first entered the horrifying world of controllers.

