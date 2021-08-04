Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors are here





The colors on the Google Pixel 6 have been bullied by Google, along with many other interesting details. The tech giant shows what all six colorways offered in the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro look like, but their names are still unknown.

A radical new design has also been confirmed by Google’s teaser. The thick black “camera bar” means that all color options feature a tritone color scheme, giving the phone an impressive look.

If you want to know the options, or admire Google’s upcoming flagship phone, here’s an image and details.

Google Pixel 6 colors

In both versions of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, about one-third of your smartphone has a black camera bar running across the back. It shows the border between the other two colors used in smartphones. This is a reversion to the two-tone design used in the first three Pixels and the Google Pixel 3a.

(Image credit: Google)

The first color option available is the all-black model, but it looks like there is a difference in texture between the top and bottom of the back of the phone. This is our guess, but I think the phone will be titled “Just Black,” which Google has used for its colors since Google Pixel 3.

The next Pixel 6 color is a combination of sage green and lime green touches. It looks like a successor to the “Sorta Sage” Pixel 5, but its bright highlights probably prompt another name.

Finally, the main section of the Pixel 6 is pale orange and the top is more vibrant orange. This is reminiscent of the “Oh So Orange” version of Pixel 4. This is a good name for this colorway.

Google Pixel 6 Pro colors

To distinguish it from the siblings of the base model, the Pixel 6 Pro comes in two unique colors. Also, instead of the Pixel 6’s matte side rails, there are shiny metal side rails.

(Image credit: Google)

In addition to the all-black model, the Pixel 6 Pro is also available in sand and gold editions. This is unpredictable because Google hasn’t provided a similar color before. All we can guess is that Google has a fun, perhaps alliterating title.

The final color on the Pixel 6 Pro is a combination of silver and slate gray. The original Google Pixel was offered in “Very Silver,” which seems to be the most similar to this color. However, the more recent Pixel is available in “Clearly White”. This is probably what Google chooses instead to continue the more recent naming tradition.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Colors: Looking Back on Recent Models

All the names you try to assign to the displayed colors are based on the previous Pixel colorway. You can use the table below to update from memory what was available on which Pixel.

ModelsColorsPixel 5Sorta SagePixel 4a 5GJust BlackPixel 4aJust Black, Barely BluePixel 4 / Pixel 4 XLJust Black, Clearly White, Oh So OrangePixel 3a / Pixel 3a XLJust Black, Clearly White, Purple-ishPixel 3 / Pixel 3 XLJust Black XLJust Black, Black and WhitePixel 2Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda BluePixel / Pixel XLVery Silver, Quite Black, Really Blue Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Colors: When to Learn More

Google has already ruined us with some important details about the Pixel 6’s design and other important features. However, according to the blog post, the full release will not come until “this fall”.

Last year’s Pixel 5 appeared at the end of September. However, all other flagship Pixel models were launched in October. Either way, you still have to wait a few months, but it seems like it’s time to learn what Google officially describes these colors.

Best Google Pixel Buds 2 Deals Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/google-pixel-6-and-pixel-6-pro-colors-heres-your-options The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos