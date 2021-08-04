Taiwanese chief technology officer applies pandemic lessons to innovation





Article: Maurizio di Paolo Emilio

In an interview, Science and Technology Minister Tsuung-Tsong Wu explained Taiwan’s innovation roadmap, which goes far beyond its position as a global chip foundry.

The next decade will revolutionize the island, which is now functioning as the world’s chip maker. Backed by the same technological capabilities that are digitizing economies around the world, Taiwanese planners need to transform and shift energy to solve the problems associated with climate change caused by human activity. Focuses on both the needs of.

Taiwan’s Minister of Science and Technology, Masatada Wu, took on this responsibility by earning a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from National Taiwan University in 1977 and a master’s and doctoral degree in theory and applied mechanics from Cornell University. I am. Wu has worked in the fields of ultrasonic, surface acoustic wave devices and related sensors, phononic crystals, and non-destructive evaluation of materials.

In an interview with EE Times, Wu highlighted key aspects of technology such as digital transformation and energy, as well as updates on the recent VivaTech 2021 virtual conference hosting several start-ups in Taiwan.

Siemens, AMD and Microsoft collaboratively develop EDA in the cloud

The pandemic is accelerating digital transformation. The pandemic presents both challenges and opportunities to rethink technology development and supply chain management, he said. Thanks to public and private efforts over the past year, Taiwan has nearly tolerated the damage of Covid-19.

Infections surged in mid-May, prompting various government regulations. The number of Covid cases is currently declining. Taiwan is globally acclaimed for its effective campaign to limit coronavirus, a program that includes an electronic fence that tracks residents via mobile phones to ensure that quarantined people are at home. .. This task also seems less intrusive than other tracking tasks.

According to Minister Wu, we have demonstrated our skills and expertise in public health and digital technology. With the belief that Taiwan can help, we have shared resources and pandemic experiences with our international partners. In the process, many foreigners come to know about Taiwan. While the pandemic poses a challenge, it also creates an opportunity for Taiwan to highlight the best tech professionals and industry chains.

Wu Tsung-tsung, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Taiwan

Digital transformation and energy

Both digital transformation and green energy are important factors. Since 2016, Taiwan has implemented a Digital State and Innovative Economic Development Program (DIGI +), along with a 5 + 2 Innovative Industrial Plan.

In the post-pandemic world, Taiwan will focus on six major industries: security, precision medicine, digital transformation, semiconductors, space, and 5G / 6G Internet infrastructure, Wu said.

He added that Taiwan is focused on digital policy and will hear about blockchain and IoT within the next few years.Everything is connected and everything around us spins [around] Digital technology.

There is a pandemic and you need to speed up. The digital transformation process needs to go even faster. I think the same situation is happening in Europe.for [the] The precision medicine industry has owned a database of health insurance and Taiwan Biobank since 1995. In addition to the existing benefits of the ICT industry and robust healthcare systems, we support [biotechnology] Startup.Consolidate multiple databases to secure data [are] It was safely shared, Wu said.

Large companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are stepping up their digital transformation efforts. They have a lot of automated planning and use a lot of big data, Wu said. In addition to AI, 5G, IoT and other digital technologies, we focus on supporting digital transformation [small and medium enterprises] And micro business. These companies and start-ups make up about 80 percent of Taiwan’s workforce.

Our goal is to provide a digital platform that enables information service providers to work closely with all these SMEs. We also want to guide them through this transformation process. Due to the pandemic, they are facing some problems. But he predicted that a pandemic would help this digital leap.

Information security is also important for digital and smart development. The IoT connects everything, so businesses must take the protection of their digital assets seriously. To that end, Taiwan has set up a Security Center of Excellence for security professionals and innovation throughout Asia, Wu said.

Taiwan has been building a science park dedicated to green energy since 2018. It serves as a demonstration site for digital and energy conversion. The area supports multiple functions such as technology, conferences and exhibitions, commerce, academic research, and housing. Wu said it is integrating digital and energy conversion scenarios based on the circular economy. Included is an autonomous driving test site that will act as a prototype city for energy and security research, along with a new startup center that opened in 2022.

privacy

Links between devices and the information they store are both a convenience and a threat to privacy. Hackers are looking for increasingly insecure digital assets. Contact tracing and other tracking platforms raise these concerns. Observer praised Taiwan, [but] Many are wondering if the tracking process can invade the privacy of some people. We take special care to ensure your privacy when using this data.

He mentioned certain regulations that seek to ensure that all data collected during a pandemic remains secure and must be deleted or discarded after a period of time. We must maintain democracy while protecting the safety of people and their lives. And we must balance democracy and security.

The minister emphasized that digital technology, human rights and democracy are all related. How we use technology to maintain human rights and convenience is always a delicate balance. We need more people and more countries to experiment and share different experiences.

Green energy

Prior to 2016, renewable energy accounted for only a small part of Taiwan’s power grid. Since then, the island has adopted a new green policy and is expected to provide approximately 20 gigawatts of solar energy by 2025.

As the amount of solar energy increases, Taiwan is looking to wind and other offshore energy sources. Prior to 2016, people believed that Taiwan was unlikely to have immediate access to offshore wind energy. Taiwan is small, but we have some great wind spots. These efforts have attracted European investment. Wu predicts that offshore wind will generate as much as 6 gigawatts of electricity by 2025, with hydropower and geothermal power contributing overall.

These sources will help power the electric vehicles that Taiwan uses to help reduce emissions. An electric car is really like a smartphone on the move. And you can make this kind of technology smaller, more compatible, and more affordable. I am confident that Taiwan can also play an important role in future electric vehicle development. Battery or storage solutions are an important element of electric vehicles.

Electricity mobility is an important driver of energy transition, much of which is expected to lead to increased demand for electricity generated by renewable energy sources. That requires a more flexible grid. Energy storage plays an important role as smart grids and renewable energies grow. Backup and time-shift applications are expected to emerge as energy storage prices fall. There is no doubt that the future of chip-related smart sensors will lead to more electronic and fewer mechanical vehicles, Wu added.

Taiwan wants to participate in EV races.

innovation

Wu defines innovation as progress based on close observation of everyday life. There have been major changes in Taiwan, and one aspect to consider is the innovation of traditional industries. Over the next decade, digital technology is expected to be integrated into the traditional industry. Therefore, like digital technology and cybersecurity, these are essential for young people today and in the future, where resources are becoming more and more valuable.

The resources of this planet are not indefinite, and we all have to fulfill our role by living on connected planets. That’s why I believe that when we think about the future, we have to integrate everything. Technology, nature and society need to be integrated.

Meanwhile, new technologies such as AI and data management can help eliminate repetitive tasks while increasing the demand for interdisciplinary skills.For example, with someone who knows AI technology [possess] Wu predicted that domain knowledge would be very popular. Your learning and career journey requires you to have multiple professional skills. [With] More technical tools to support our decisions, maintaining your values ​​and dealing with kind and inclusive people are very important.

Taiwan startup

Taiwan has long supported technology startups in areas ranging from telecommunications to AI, IoT and VR. Those efforts are beginning to bear fruit. For example, GliaCloud, a tool that uses AI to convert text to video, works with local media and e-commerce retailers.

They and other participants attended this year’s VivaTech conference for startups. Our goal is to use these events to promote businesses, chip makers, and many interesting startups in a variety of digital disciplines. Taiwan is known for its OEM and ODM capabilities, but it also has a long history of innovation.

Wu pointed out that the Taiwan-based startup has won several awards at VivaTech. I always tell Taiwanese startups that they also need to think about how to connect these technologies to their daily needs. In France, Germany and Italy, the companies you meet will probably have a lot of experience that Taiwanese startups can learn, Wu said.

This article was originally published in EE Times.

Maurizio di Paolo Emilio holds a PhD. I major in physics and am a telecommunications engineer and journalist. He has been involved in various international projects in the field of gravitational wave research. He works with research institutes to design data acquisition and control systems for space applications. He is the author of several books published by Springer and also has many scientific and technical publications on the design of electronics.

Congratulations to all the winners of the first round! Join Now Round 2 is about to begin!

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eetasia.com/taiwans-tech-chief-applies-pandemic-lessons-to-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos