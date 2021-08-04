House United is now available on Xbox and PlayStation





Perfect World Entertainment has released House United, the latest extension of Star Trek Online, to both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. This is the final chapter of their epic Klingon story arc, so all the fun that players have enjoyed on their PC is ready for console players to dive in. All the details are shown below.

After traveling to the sacred planet of Bores and descending into the hole in Gretor, Jura, the head of the Mokai family, revived the famous Klingon warrior Ler (spoken by Mary Chieffo). Star Trek: Discovery). L’Rell tells J’Ula about the true meaning of being a Klingon, as players need to prove themselves and form an army before heading to Qo’noS for the final epic battle. It becomes a guide light of. Captains will also encounter iconic characters such as Aker (Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Robert O’Reilly), General Martok (Deep Space: Nine’s JG Heartsler), and Adettepa. .. (Star Trek: Discovery’s Rekha Sharma called out).

In two brand new episodes: The Imperial Warrior, the captain fights with J’Ula with L’Rell aside before putting an end to the raging Klingon citizens with a focus on Qo’no Sto. War in “memory of the day”. “Only Qo’nos Endures” Event: Captains can earn special new rewards inspired by malicious Aakar by exploring new episodes, patrols, and TFOs related to the Klingon Civil War. New MTF Strategy: Players can experience “Remain Klingon”, a five-captain space TFO. This completes the story of the Civil War, with the final battle over Qo’noS. Three new patrols: At House United, the captain enjoys three new patrols based on the episode “Imperial Warrior.”Posted in: Games, Perfect World Entertainment, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Perfect World Entertainment, Star Trek, Star Trek Online

