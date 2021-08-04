Google Giving Guru • Nob Hill Gazette





Jakelin Fuller

We all have an idea of ​​what our dream job will look like, but I think we can agree that running Google.org, Google’s charitable division, is pretty cool. Ask Jakelin Fuller, who has led and worked on one of the largest corporate donation programs on the planet since 2014. Last year alone, Google.org donated $ 300 million (a portion of the $ 1 billion diversified over the last five years) to racial equality, financial empowerment, access to quality education, and global COVID-19. We have funded a non-profit organization that supports the response. ..

Prior to his first visit to Google in 2007, he was Deputy Director of Global Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where he moved his family to India for a year to help launch an HIV prevention initiative.

Fuller, the daughter of a diplomat, expected to follow in the footsteps of her father one day, but the power of social justice was so strong that she spent decades in philanthropy.

I sat down with Fuller on her first day when I returned to my San Francisco office for over a year. So we talked about corporate donations, risk capital, and the role of tackling the world’s biggest challenges at once.

Meet Jakelin Fuller

“I think it’s fair to say that: Okay, you say you have a social impact as a company. Scale and seriousness, and who you are. Let’s see if we are investing the most. “

So you come to work every day and give out money to Google to make the world a little better. Do you think you have one of the best jobs you’ve ever done?

The nature of my work is changing, but my team wakes up every day and is thinking about ways to make all of Google’s strengths and resources useful to others. Over the past few years, we have invested more than $ 1 billion in nonprofits. But there are also Google employees and tech experts. It is very unique that artificial intelligence and machine learning professionals can come with nonprofits and governments.

Tell us a little about the history of Google.org.

The rally [Page] And Sergei [Brin], Our founder started Google.org before Google became a company. From the beginning, they said, “Hey, we know that philanthropy is a central part of our values, who we are, and what we do as a company. But they didn’t say what to do or how to do it. That’s the job of me and my team. This is our home. Since I am home, I would like to think about how I appeared locally in the Bay Area. However, since I was a global company, I would like to pay attention to the global situation.

Here Google has endless resources. There are also endless problems in the world that need to be addressed. How do you decide which issues to focus on?

Economic opportunities are really important to us as a company. This has been the basis of our work for the last decade. How can people, especially the most marginalized and needy communities, get involved and take advantage of digital economy opportunities? Education is also big. Think about ways to achieve large-scale online education.

Next, think about what to do and how to do it from a topical perspective. Take the Trevor Project. They serve the LGBT community, especially young people. They came to us and asked for help from their crisis helpline. We recognize that it is an area that can bring machine learning and natural language processing to help people in crisis understand and prioritize from the language of the text. We have sent a team of Google employees for over 6 months to integrate them into The Trevor Project full-time. In fact, they helped them build the product and train the team on how to run it afterwards. It’s an example of where we want to appear.

Have you ever embedded people in a non-profit organization here in the Bay Area?

We worked with the San Francisco government on homeless and affordable housing. Talking to the government, I found that they were actually trying to build affordable homes. So we send a team to work with the city to analyze what’s happening in terms of passing all permits and processing, and identify improvements to the system to speed up that task. Did.

How was the result?

Helped create a tool called DAHLIA [that provides a current list of affordable housing in San Francisco]I still live on the science fiction city website. We started a partnership in Detroit to help build an affordable housing portal for our population.

Together with the Gates Foundation, Fuller and her family lived in India, where she launched the world’s largest privately funded public health initiative.

How do you determine if the money you donate to a nonprofit is really being used to make a difference?

As Google, we love data.

that’s right.

I want to set [the nonprofits we fund] To be successful. We want to help 10 times more than they can, based on their strong track record. Therefore, some of them have been thoroughly verified. We make sure it talks to people, looks for data and evidence, proof-of-concepts, understands what they have done, and makes decisions about their ability to execute in the future. increase.

Then sit down with a nonprofit and design with it. Especially our larger grants want to make sure they are milestone driven. It helps our accountability. It also gives nonprofits a guarantee that they were strong partners, and as they succeed, we will be with them at every stage.

Sometimes I look back and say, “OK, it didn’t go into the plan.” But I think it’s important that philanthropy can fail. The huge driving force of change and scale will always be governments and markets. The role of philanthropy is to work together to catalyze and fill the gap. Being catalytic and part of closing the gap is to make sure you are providing risk capital.Ready to fund ideas for new things [our grantees] Capital that I want to do, frankly, is really hard to get.

Please tell us where you made the investment and an example where the risk capital was actually rewarded.

Yeah, I can give you a perfect circle, it started to look like a failure, and came. One of our early bets was against a group called Charity Water. They bring clean water to poorly serviced areas. They do this in a way that uses technology to help both map where they are needed and build accountability for their clean water supply over time.

LIGHTNING ROUND
When happy: Hiking. The biggest risk I've ever taken was: getting married at the age of 23. My biggest regret is: I wish I had found my voice sooner. As a woman. If I had a magic wand, I would look like this: Build a sustainable organic farm.

Is this a global project?

Yes, mainly in developing countries [in Africa, Southeast Asia and Central America]..So we were talking to them [Charity Water] About the problem. Clean water is not just a lack of access to clean water. Is it really working five years after it’s been successfully built and drilled? There is no closed loop as to whether things are maintained, still working, and servicing the community.

Important to know

Yes. Well, they have technology that looks very promising and can work well in rural desert environments like Eritrea, with a temperature of 115 degrees and a constant beamback to see if it works. I was able to withstand no use. So we invested in them. It was really hard at first because all the techniques they tried failed. OK, I thought it was a good bet. That good organization. It was worth a try, but it probably won’t work. But in reality, we met them again and gave them a little more money. We know, we thought they were close.

And they found that they were able to solve the problem and build and install the technology. As a result, they are currently building systems globally, incorporating this technology into all the wells they are building and all the legacy wells they own, and whether the wells are still in operation, or You can see if you need to be careful.

It is amazing. Skeptics of corporate donations actually say that it’s more about good public relations for the company than doing good things. How is your reaction to it?

I think people have good reason to be skeptical. It’s always good to ask questions and look for evidence. For a big global company like Google, we need to invest billions of dollars. I think it’s fair to say: OK, you say you have a social impact as a company. See how big and serious you are and whether you are investing the most in who you are. We want to get the most out of who we are. That is the real resource. It’s a partnership with a community-led organization. It’s like having a Google employee roll up their sleeves and embed them to work on these projects full-time.

Prior to coming here in 2007, he was with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for eight years. What did you learn about what you brought to Google?

Well, I learned the importance of data and evidence.

Family hike for Fuller, husband John, two daughters Hosana (left) and Sophie on Lake Tahoe.

Your father was a diplomat. You studied political science at UCLA and went to the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Did you think you might follow in the footsteps of your dad and work for the State Department?

You know, I thought so. Growing up with a father who focused on international affairs, we went to Russia before the wall broke. We lived in Germany for a year. Therefore, I had a lot of international exposure and was very interested in international affairs. But I have always had this passion for social justice. At university, I was more exposed to the reality of how we are causing problems such as racism and sexism, and many of the problems our countries and societies face today. I was really oriented towards that, so I changed my major from arms control, which was my focus, to urban poverty and public policy.

Do you think that sense of social justice and social equality came from your extensive travel?

I think part of it came from living internationally as a child and coming into contact with various realities. Young people ask me a lot about my career, but unlike I grew up, I want to work in corporate philanthropy. It was a lot of zigzags. I would like to serve in the government. Government is the way we serve large people and is the least serviced. And awesome, I really need more expertise. I’m going to get a graduate degree and get more depth. Oh, there is this non-profit, this private company doing great things. I want to be part of them. Here’s a company that takes philanthropy to the next level, much like Bill & Melinda Gates did in personal philanthropy. It was a little zigzag, but there is a clear North Star.

What inspires you?

I am very inspired and motivated by the leaders. At great risk and cost, they often have this desire for social justice, this desire for impartiality, and this desire for service. Then they have this important insight or innovation. They just throw everything they have, who they are, and everything about their team into the matter. Nadine Burke Harris is a local example.

We may have funded her six or seven years ago.She was the one who really came up with this idea of ​​ACE [Adverse Childhood Experiences] Then consider how these harmful childhood events affect childhood trauma, childhood stress, and future health and outcomes, and what to do about it. We actually set back her way home when. [And] For example, Sarkhan. Another local hero. We were his first big check. We funded him when he was recording a video in his closet at home and was just starting out at the Khan Academy.

What’s next?

COVID found that women are twice as likely to lose their jobs. I saw statistics that American women undertook an additional 15 hours of work in terms of childcare, school education, or making it work in this new environment. We face the challenge of $ 25 million in global impact for the women and girls we have launched. The winners were scheduled to be announced in September. The ideas there are female leaders around the world who have these wonderful ideas. Let’s find them. Empower them with money with Google employees. Really think about how Google will walk with them in their mission.

