How Cultural Institutions Protect Our Cultural Heritage

As an art restorer, I had some thrilling moments. I found a previously unknown portrait of Charles Darwin. Working with Turner’s transcendental sketchbook. With Robert Hooke, a very microscopic scientist, he coined the term “cell”. We will also discuss the preservation of the works of contemporary artists. For example, we are working on the ethics behind the restoration of Gustav Metzger’s “To Walk Into.” Known for “auto-destructive art,” an art intended to deteriorate rapidly, Metsger was very likely to oppose his intervention in art.

I have traveled the continent and devoted years of training to achieving my dream career of protecting the state of world-class art collections at some of London’s finest institutions. But I was tired of the relentless paperwork, politics, and bureaucracy involved in being an art restorer in a museum.

So when the iPad went on sale in 2010, I became an entrepreneur and developed an app that transforms the most time-consuming form of paperwork for conservator-restors: status reports. These documents are usually created for insurance purposes and detail the markings, imperfections, or damage to the artwork as it travels for the exhibition. However, due to the lack of standardized approaches to annotations, handwritten notes in multiple languages, and digital photographs stored separately from analog documents, reports are often incomprehensible and can take hours to interpret and create. There was sex. My aim was to make state checking a more efficient digital process and help other restorers regain time to work on their passions. It is to protect our cultural heritage.

Ten years later, the digital industry standard finally became a reality and was adopted by major institutions around the world. But it was a slow process. I directly realized that the museum has a reputation for being resilient to change and is reluctant to use cutting-edge technology. Given the important role they play as guardians of our culture, this hesitation to the unknown was partially understandable. That wasn’t surprising either. During my undergraduate studies, suspicions about for-profit business took root. Everyone in the arts business I was taught wasn’t interested in art as a culture and went out to make money right away, so it was best to avoid it.

Thankfully, I now learn that business is moral and creativity isn’t just for artists. Rather, some of the most exciting and innovative ideas come from technology and new businesses. So it was frustrating for me that I didn’t want to embrace life-improving techniques with the same passion that art institutions advocate for bold and demarcating works of art. This idea hinders progress. But things are changing and moving faster than ever.

During this catastrophic pandemic, even the “old guards” discovered that what we thought we had put on the stone forever could change in an instant. They had to be open to some of the many technical solutions that could protect their future. For example, the American Ballet Theater accepts micro-donations during closure, crowdfunding with social media broadcasts of Mount Sinai Clavis Children’s Hospital performances and impressive limited edition contemporary art prints to seduce the next layer. To do. Other examples of these advances include David Parr House, which uses Matterport and Zoom to offer amazing virtual curator tours, and Uffizi, which offers impressive and entertaining content on TikTok.

Therefore, I now believe that there is an unprecedented opportunity to change processes that are more adaptable and inefficient, increase access, attract a young and diverse audience, and add new flow of funds. increase. In other words, we have the opportunity to build better.

With another crisis in our hands, a climate emergency, embracing new ways to do things has never come in such an emergency. Museums and galleries are trusted educators of the general public and must meet their ambitious 2030 carbon dioxide emissions reduction goals during this “decade of change”. Museums must not only achieve these challenging goals on their own, but also play a role in educating society on how to make governments and organizations accountable for the Paris Agreement.

To achieve all of this, we must teach the “old guards” new tricks, and they should embrace innovation. Not only this, they need to listen to innovation experts. A leader in art, business, and technology, and a digital transformation consultant with experience in designing technology solutions to identify and address issues.

For example, the days when cultural organizations build software in-house are over (and should be). You don’t have time to reinvent the wheel over and over again. Cultural organizations should not expect to deal with learning of outdated in-house interfaces where the audience, partners, or staff are not experts. I think the latest approach needs to rely on various niche third-party cloud-based subscription solutions connected via APIs. This enables global access, continuous updates and support, enhanced security, niche software design, and can handle specific workflows at a fraction of the cost and time compared to creating new ones. ..

There are such exciting new tools that help cultural institutions achieve their long-standing goals, such as increasing access through online exhibitions. The traditional museum approach of placing the entire catalog online using a searchable index helps the research community. However, to increase general online engagement, I think it’s better to focus on the top 5-10% of temporary exhibitions and collections with more dynamic and engaging solutions. Karl Lagerfeld’s digital exhibition by Moritzburg Halle (Saale) is an example of such an approach. The Vienna State Opera has been offering discounted tickets for streaming content for several years. For example, you can see it from England with a German grandmother who lives in California. It really opens up a world of possibilities.

AAM Covid-19 impact studies have revealed that up to one-third of US museums are at risk of being completely closed. It is clear that it is imperative not only to protect art and culture, but also to adopt innovative technologies and digital solutions. , But of our cultural facility.

