The price of Google Pixel 6 Pro may be comparable to iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus





The day after Google announced the new flagship phones Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, I heard a little more about the latter, and it seems that there is a premium price close to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and what we expect.

As DroidLife noticed, Google’s hardware executive Rick Osterloh provided a cost estimate for the Pixel 6 Pro company. Sadly, he didn’t reveal the exact price of the phone, but the Pixel 6 Pro, designed for users who need the latest technology, is “expensive” (translated from German). I told Der Spiegel. Even the standard Pixel 6 “belongs to the top segment” and can catch up with its competitors. Osterloh considers this phone a “mainstream premium product”.

The definition of a flagship phone can be ambiguous, but Osterloh admitted in an interview that the Pixel phone hasn’t been competing in the flagship market segment for the past two years. For example, the Google Pixel 5 was priced at $ 699 / £ 599 / AU $ 999 and was only offered in one configuration with specs below the best mobile phone performance.

Osterloh Pricing the Pixel 6 Pro for some of the more expensive handsets on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus ($ 999 / £ 949 / AU $ 1,549), and perhaps for the upcoming iPhone 13. It is natural that it is positioned to be set. It’s the same price as the initial price of the iPhone 12 Pro ($ 999 / £ 999 / A $ 1,699).

(Image Credit: Google) Analysis: So what justifies the premium priced Pixel 6 Pro?

Even after Google announced the smartphone, there are still many questions about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The tweet thread and blog post that introduced the device had some specs, but I was wondering what justified the higher price than last year’s Pixel 5 and earlier Pixel 4.

The big answer could be Tensor, Google’s first SoC. The company claims that this facilitates major advances in camera and voice recognition capabilities. A higher price tag could help Google pay off all the research and development it took to make its own silicon.

Alternatively, the price can help you pay for a large camera array. Both phones have a main shooter and an ultra-wide shooter, but the Pro has an additional 4x optical telephoto camera. After YouTuber Marques Brownlee got the Pixel 6, the Tensor chipset allowed Google to introduce a new camera sensor to the Pixel 6, as explained in the new video. This is because previous smartphones have used the same camera sensor since the 2017 Pixel 2. ..

There are many other reasons for the premium priced Pixel 6 Pro, but it’s pretty obvious when you compare the Pixel 5 to the best phones on the market. At high cost, it may offer a 5x optical telephoto lens and a huge battery of 5,000mAh (Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra), WQHD 3200 x 1440 display (OnePlus 9 Pro), fast 144Hz refresh rate and up to 16GB RAM (Asus ROG 5) or custom chipset (iPhone 12 Pro).

Google has already announced that the Pixel 6 Pro will acquire some of these traits, but was curious about what else would be packed into Google’s first premium-priced phone in a few years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-pixel-6-pro-price-might-rival-the-iphone-13-and-samsung-galaxy-s21-plus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos