Junior high school students suggest new ideas at Tech-Spark Weekend — Muncie Journal





ByRyan Hunter

What do Muncie, Indiana Vacuum Cleaners, Portable Dishwashers, and School Bus Tracker apps have in common? These were just a few of the solutions developed by junior high school students at the first Tech-Spark event.

From July 9th to 11th, local junior high school students gathered at Muncie’s Innovation Connector to collaborate and create their own business ideas. The three-day experience led by TechWise Academy taught these young students the basics of technical entrepreneurship and the basics of robot programming, drone programming, and app development. Students were divided into groups and had no prior relationship with their teammates until the weekend.

Innovation Connector CEO / Executive Director Ted Baker really wanted students from across the community to work together to solve technology problems. The fact that they didn’t know any of their teammates forced them to really work together on the weekends to achieve everything we asked them to do.

The weekend was based on the Techstars Startup Weekend concept. The idea is to bring individuals together to work on brand new business ideas over the weekend. These are usually held at the university (in fact, Ball State University will hold this fall), and participants will attend the weekend with most basic knowledge.

I wondered myself: why can’t junior high school students do this? What if we give them a framework for success and then unleash them on problems they are excited about to solve on their own. Ryan Hunter, co-founder of TechWise Academy, was amazed by the quality of the ideas and how focused the students were throughout the weekend, along with other adult mentors.

One parent picked up his son at 7 pm (after arriving at 9 am on Saturday), hoping his son would be exhausted.

Students worked on three Ps (planning (business), prototype, presentation) over the weekend. Mentors were available to help create business plans and prototype problems that they were trying to solve.

Ideas included:

A mobile app that captures images of real animals similar to Pokemon GO. A mobile app that tracks and reports the location of school buses. A robot K9 unit that helps police track and arrest criminals. A portable dishwashing unit that can be used while traveling or in a small apartment. A grocery system that includes robotic delivery via the app. An app that enables communication between school officials and teachers during school blockades. Pool / river water cleaning system using underwater drone. A robot butler who delivers groceries to individuals in the Assisted Living facility.

At the end of the weekend, the students presented their ideas virtually and in front of a close family. Each student could also take the DJI Tello Edu drone home and continue studying.

Other Spark IT workshops at Tech-Spark Weekend and Innovation Connector were made possible by the generosity of the George & Francis Ball Foundation.

TechWise Academy teaches children from kindergarten to high school coding and computer science, and introduces them to new ways to solve problems and explore curiosity and creativity. Visit techwiseacademy.com to enroll in online or face-to-face coding and robotics classes, or find free resources.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.munciejournal.com/2021/08/middle-school-students-pitch-new-ideas-at-tech-spark-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos