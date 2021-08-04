U. has revived masking and other protocols, citing concerns about delta variants.





The university will reinstate masking requirements for individuals vaccinated at campus indoor facilities, increase the frequency of COVID-19 testing required for campus community members, and allow employees to return to on-campus operations. Revised the original plan of. The epidemic of the Delta variant followed by a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases, President Christina Paxon P19, and Russell Carrie 91 MA06, Executive Vice President of Planning and Policy, emailed the Brown community on Tuesday. ..

The decision to return to the previous guidelines was announced on July 7 by the university that fully vaccinated individuals would no longer need to wear masks on campus facilities, and asymptomatic COVID-19 on July 11. It takes place just weeks after the removal of vaccinated community members from. Campus test program. The university then resumed the COVID-19 test program for all community members on campus on July 27, once a week for unvaccinated individuals and two weeks for vaccinated individuals. It had to be tested once in response to the epidemic of the variant.

Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the university masks all individuals in all public or shared indoor spaces on campus, regardless of vaccination status, unless they are actively eating. Mandatory to wear. In addition, the university maintains a distance of at least 3 feet from each other when community members remove the mask, and wears masks outdoors when unvaccinated individuals cannot be socially distant. I request that.

In connection with the increasing frequency of individual examinations on campus, a more regular examination schedule helps to continue to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the population and how it changes over time. It’s a safety measure, Paxson and Carey write. This supports planning efforts to keep the campus in good condition.

In addition, the university has announced a revision of the gradual return of employees working in remote areas to face-to-face work. Most departments initially planned to return employees to face-to-face work starting August 16, but some employees will be delayed in returning to campus.

On August 16, employees and offices that actively support the student experience, including move-in, orientation, and pre-season athletic program guidance, will continue to return to campus. On September 1st, faculty and staff actively engaged in academic advice and support for new students during orientation returned to campus with educators on September 8th and all other employees in September. Followed by management staff. 13.13.

Still, given the high rates of vaccination on campus, the university is now planning to reopen the fall semester, Paxon and Carrie wrote. School year.

Vaccination against COVID-19, including against delta mutants, is still very effective, and the most important thing we can do for the health of ourselves and others is to be vaccinated. They write.

During the pandemic process, members of the Brown community have repeatedly taken collective and individual actions to keep the campus and surrounding Providence communities healthy and safe. A variant of Delta, as the above steps and our personal efforts to practice healthy behavior to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection have created many other challenges over the past year. I am confident that we can work together to overcome this. half.

