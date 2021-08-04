Facebook, Google, Twitter Join Section 230 Lobby Meeting: Broadband Breakfast





August 3, 2021 — Lobbying records indicate that the largest social media company has lobbied Congress in Section 230.

Facebook, Google, and Twitter submitted new documents at the end of last month to discuss Internet liability clauses under the Communications Decency Act. This protects these companies from the legal liability of the content they post.

The Facebook registration specifically mentions the Safetech Act. This is an amendment to the provisions proposed by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat Minnesota, Senator Mark Warner, Democrat Virginia, and Senator Mazie Hirono. Except for content for which the platform is paid.

Another Facebook registration included a discussion about the abolition of the clause.

Other issues involved in Menlo Park-based corporate registration are privacy, data security, online advertising, and general regulations in the social media industry.

Google also wants to discuss taxes and cybersecurity as security issues become the central stage following a high-profile attack and international proposals for new tax systems for tech companies emerge.

Additional notable subjects that Twitter includes in registration are content moderation practices, data security, misinformation, and net neutrality. The Federal Communications Commission is being called upon to revive the Obama-era policy, which takes into account the principle that content cannot be given incentives. On the network.

Section 230 seized Congress

Social media critics have spoken out about the possibility of retaliation against tech companies that are taking increasingly stronger measures against companies that violate that policy.

These discussions gained momentum earlier this year when former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, then Facebook and other platforms for causing a parliamentary riot on January 6. (Trump is then a civilian against the social media giant for his removal.)

Since the Capitol riots, many proposals have been proposed to amend (and in some cases completely abolish) the provisions to address what some Republicans call complete censorship by social media companies. I have come. Even Florida tried to get the problem into their hands when it created legislation that penalized social media companies that ban politicians. Since then, the law has been suspended by the court.

Social media giants and their industry allies have emphasized the importance of this provision, allowing former start-ups like Facebook to be like today, they say. Also, some representatives believe that legislative changes may be more inclined to amendments than complete abolition, but large tech companies that are responsible for the harm caused by the platform by judges in courts across the country. Lawyers have warned of these changes in attitudes towards liability protection.

