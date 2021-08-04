Deep pocket investors are “ready to play” with agtech





When entities like Fidelity and Novo Holdings begin to focus on crop science, animal health and nutrition, it’s a sign that the sector is at the forefront of change. These investors have pocket depth to actually drive the transition. They have done it before in the field of human health, and Adam Anders, managing partner of Antera Capital, a food and agriculture venture capital (VC) company, told the publication.

The amount of money being invested in food and agricultural technology companies is increasing. Successful ones are now gaining supporters far beyond Anteras’ entry-point investors, and they will help them until they disrupt aspects of our food system, he added.

Investment in food and agricultural technology lags behind other sectors

Compared to many other industries, food and agricultural technology is a latecomer to VC funders.

When Antera launched its first fund in 2013, it was one of only a handful of food and agricultural technology funds in the world, with data available at the time of only $ 300 million in VC funding across the sector. It suggested that it was there.

According to Anders, this was pretty much nothing in the $ 100 billion VC community.

Since then, investment has increased exponentially.

Last year, more than $ 15 billion was invested in food and agricultural technology, of which about $ 3-4 billion was at the end of the agricultural sector, Anders said.

But according to Anders, the true game changer of the last few years has been the talent of investors ready to play in food and farming techniques.

“Historically, food and agricultural technology funding was small and could not support entrepreneurs along the way. Co-investors were not experienced investors who transformed other sectors, but food and It was an agricultural company.

That capital was essential, but what we’re seeing now is mature investors, $ 1 billion, as well as human health that has transformed other sectors and turned to food and agricultural technology. It is a biotechnology fund. The round size is larger. Therefore, these companies have raised enough capital to disrupt the conservative sector, Anders said.

Seeds were sown

But he emphasized that this turmoil wouldn’t happen overnight.

The first big names in capital were only planted about two and a half years ago. These companies are currently in late-stage rounds, with large rounds of $ 100 million and $ 200 million, and the next step is to be fully mature. After that, he said they were ready to start confusing the status quo.

Anteras’ role in category transformation is as an early investor in biotechnology and digital innovation across crop science, animal health, and animal nutrition.

We are investing in tech companies looking to improve their food system for the future. Anders said it is statistically certain that innovation is needed to feed a growing world population and that food needs to be more nutritious, sustainable and affordable.

From a tech perspective, VC-backed entrepreneurs in these two areas of technology have opted for digital and biotechnology innovations, reflecting the fact that they have already disrupted all other major GDP sectors. Since the animal protein sector is basically 20 years behind, we now have the opportunity to introduce the highly mature, technology-focused VC sector to food, feed, plant science and animal nutrition. Anders said this was Anteras’ broad ambition.

Antera targets $ 230 million in second fund

In pursuit of this ambition, at the end of June Antera announced the first closure of its second food and agricultural technology fund, Antera F & A Ventures II, for $ 175 million. Anders confirmed that Anterra is still raising investment in the fund. The fund has a cap of $ 230 million and will eventually close in the third quarter of 2021.

The latest investors committed to the fund include Novo Holdings, a global Danish-based life sciences investor, and Tatteran, one of Austria’s largest private investment groups. They will join Fidelity-backed long-term investors Eight Road Ventures and Rabobank’s captive investment arm, Lab Investments.

Anterras’ investment portfolio currently includes five veterinary drug businesses, three of which have been incubated. One of these is Animol, which focuses on training machine learning algorithms to facilitate and improve the small molecule screening and discovery process for veterinary drugs. The other is Invetx, a pioneer in protein-based therapies for animal health, working with AbCellera, Twist Bioscience and WuXi Biologics to develop monoclonal antibodies (mABs) for veterinary medicine.

In crop science, Anterra incubated a company called Enko. The company is pushing for new behaviors for new small molecule solutions with the goal of developing sustainable crop protection to replace traditional pesticides and herbicides. We have also invested in Vesteron Corporation, whose bioinsecticide SPEAR represents a breakthrough in the use of peptide technology for pest control.

