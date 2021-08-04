There’s a new Battery King and its Minting Billionaire that’s faster than Google





Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has returned to Earth this year after an almost surrealistic 15-month period with a 17-fold increase in market value. TSLA, along with the majority of its green energy peers, continued to experience a serious downturn in 2021, with stock prices remaining strong after the sharp rise in 2020, resulting in a slight year-to-date. It manages a 0.6% rise.

Even the company’s latest earnings report was able to elicit a slight post-revenue afterglow, even though Tesla enjoyed a stronger quarter in the important Chinese market.

Tesla isn’t hot anymore, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely lost the touch of Midas.

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a Chinese electric car battery maker, has turned on afterburners and Silicon Valley is casting millionaires faster than Google and Facebook.

According to The Wall Street Journal, CATL’s share price has risen 167% in the last 12 months, bringing market value to over $ 200 billion, making it the third largest listed company in mainland China.

CATL, a leading supplier of EV batteries for Tesla vehicles, is one of the largest EV battery manufacturers in the world, with an annual capacity of 490 GWh. CATL also supplies EV batteries to Toyota, BMW and Volvo.

Bet on trends, not brands

With the rapid rise of CATL, more people were on Forbes’ list of millionaires faster than Google, Facebook, and even Tesla itself. The majority owners of CATL, Zeng Yuqun, Huang Shilin, Pei Zhenhua and Li Ping, have a combined net worth of $ 61.6 billion and a net worth of $ 60.7 billion.

Of course, CATL is grateful that California-based iconic EV maker Palo Alto has grown from a relatively unobtrusive EV player to one of the most famous names in the field.

Last year, the two companies signed a two-year supply contract, making Tesla, a Chinese company, the third battery supplier after LG Chem in South Korea and Panasonic in Japan. In June, the two companies extended their supply contracts until 2025.

The story continues

Interestingly, these other two EV battery giants are also enjoying a remarkable increase in market share this year. But what makes CATL stand out, and why its share is better than its rivals, is that CATL has begun a “fierce expansion pace” and is seriously capable of calling Tesla’s rally to battery suppliers. This is because it has been strengthened.

In general, the stock prices of battery makers are showing steady growth, but the stock prices of EV makers are sluggish. This is because investors are in the early stages of the EV transition and therefore recognize that it is safer to bet on a wider electrification trend than to bet narrowly on EVs. brand.

As the world continues to navigate the rapidly changing technology environment, megatrend investment has emerged as the hottest investment theme in 2021. Megatrends are powerful, transformative, secular trends that often bring about lasting changes in the world around us. For example, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) operates across the development of electric vehicles and / or autonomous vehicles, including electric / hybrid vehicles, components and materials for electric / hybrid vehicles, and companies that manufacture autonomous vehicles. We are investing in corporate stock. Driving technology, and transportation, collectively, network connectivity services for the autonomous and electric vehicle sector. The DRIV has a YTD gain of 19.4%, surpassing most EV names.

Related: The Sher Giants were hit hard by a flawed hedging decision

That said, CATL is by no means the only EV battery maker to cast a millionaire.

Liu Jincheng, chairman of another Chinese lithium-ion battery maker, Eve Energy, boasts a green net worth similar to a net worth of $ 10.9 billion. EVE offers Daimler, BMW, Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and more.

However, owners and founders of EV companies such as Tesla’s Elon Musk still have a significant influence in the EV space.

Wang Chuanfu, Lv Xiangyang, and Xia Zuoquan-have total net worth of $ 33.5 billion and green net worth of $ 13.4 billion. These three Chinese investors are the majority owners of BYD, an electric vehicle company that is currently converting buses, taxis and trucks in Shenzhen to electric vehicles. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) has owned BYD since 2008.

Meanwhile, Li Bin, the founder of NIO Ltd (NYSE: NIO), backed by China’s largest EV maker Tencent, boasts a net worth of $ 9.1 billion and a green net worth.

You can find other millionaires who owe huge wealth to the Bloomberg Green EV and the Green Revolution.

By Alex Kimani of Oilprice.com

More Top Leads from Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/battery-king-minting-billionaires-faster-200000354.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos