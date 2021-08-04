Grand Theft Auto Franchise sells over 350 million and other take-to-numbers





Take-Two Interactive is the latest company to release financial reports for the previous quarter of this year. Many of its franchises received updated revenue, including the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which sold over 350 million units in many games. Some of the other major franchises, such as The Outer Worlds, BioShock, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands and NBA 2K, also have new numbers.

Grand Theft Auto V continues to raise the flag of the GTA franchise, with games currently shipping over 150 million units between digital retailers and those sent to retailers. GTA franchise has shipped more than 350 million units in total. Success continues, thanks to the constant updates of Grand Theft Auto Online. The latest update with Los Santos Tuners set a new record for the largest number of players throughout the release date and the first week. Overall, in the online part of the game, the size of the audience increased by 72% and the number of new players increased by 77%. This is set to continue only when GTA V is released for PS5 on November 11th. On the same day, a standalone version of GTA Online will also be released.

Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 currently sells over 38 million units, and the standalone version of Red Dead Online continues to be successful. Among them, they helped increase the size of the audience by 26%. The recent release of the Blood Money update has helped add quite a few new players and broke the record for the largest number of players on the release date for the franchise history update. The total sales volume of the franchise is steadily increasing to about 60 million units.

The Borderlands franchise currently sells approximately 71 million units. Take-Two has confirmed that the next franchise game, Tiny Tinas Wonderlands, will be released sometime between January and March 2022. The NBA 2K franchise continues to be successful, with sales of over 112 million units. Between console and mobile titles, more than 2.7 million people play NBA 2K games every day. The latest title, NBA 2K21, has seen a nearly 30% increase in repeaters. NBA2K22 was released on September 10th and we hope to continue this success.

Finally, other franchises that achieve notable milestones include over 38 million units of BioShock and over 58 million units of Sid Meiers Civilization. For individual titles, The Outer Worlds has sold 4 million copies, but the Kerbal Space Program currently sells more than 5 million copies, thanks to Murder’s release on Eridanos DLC.

