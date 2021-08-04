Wineapp CEO and Founder Marco Nardone — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: How was the industry reaction so far?

MN: At first, like any new business, we spent a lot of time marketing to industry experts with a reputation in the wholesale industry.

They were all fascinated by the idea, but many didn’t understand how this app would become a lifestyle habit.

Today, we have producers and winemakers, from well-known celebrities to small independent companies, and we use Wineapp as a platform to educate our core audience and provide easy access to our products.

With a focus on customer reviews and engaging and educational video content, producers have found Wineapp to be a great channel for connecting with end users and telling stories.

RTIH: What was your biggest challenge / retreat?

MN: Other London-based apps don’t offer as broad a wine portfolio as our wine portfolio with instant delivery, or introduce AI that benefits users from quizzes to smart matching preferences. Hmm.

Wineapp is a direct content from winemakers aimed at educating and assisting customers with customer ratings, reviews from wine experts and enthusiasts, and the selection of the perfect bottle for wine lovers. Provides a community for.

Looking at the portfolio alone, you can see that Deliveroo and other on-demand app stores have 20 to 30 different wines. We deliver the UK’s widest selection of wines on demand day and night.

Many of our wines are fine at top restaurants such as Nobu, Sushi Samba, Roca and Ivy, but rebase to the best retail prices. Customers can save an average of 155% by placing the same bottle on the kitchen table.

However, having such a large portfolio presents its own challenges. For example, vintage wines are improving every year. This is a major logistics challenge for on-demand businesses with limited working shelf space.

Within app technology, the challenge is to code in a way that provides the wine options that customers enjoy most, without the customer knowing the problems that traditional retailers do not face.

For example, the Cabernet Sauvignon in Bordeaux, France, does not taste like the Napa Valley Cabernet in California. The grapes are the same, but the climate, soil, and flavor are different.

Our algorithm needs to understand this so we can recommend the right wine to the consumer.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the omnichannel retail sector today?

MN: Most retailers are migrating to multi-channel online and offline experiences. The challenge is actually the omni part of ensuring that the in-store experience leads to an online experience.

Our Wineapp Techbar concept does exactly this. When you sit at the table, the QR code is scanned and delivered to the table, giving you instant access to wine knowledge, video reviews, producer information and taste notes from the app.

That means you don’t have to experience a nasty sommelier experience because the app is your sommelier! Wineapp is the same app you use to order at the table in 2 minutes, just as you would order at home in 20 minutes. The experience is seamless.

Other traditional retailers are now trying to back-design their online shopping experience, starting with physical stores. We saw many examples of this throughout the blockade, and it was a challenge for them.

When it comes to wine shopping, the average time spent in the wine aisle is more than 2 minutes, but for groceries it takes 10 to 15 seconds. This is because wine is not only an emotional experience, but also quite confusing for the average person.

You are faced with hundreds of bottles and don’t know where to start. Moreover, in many cases, even supermarkets and wine shops do not organize their choices in the most logical way. This only increases the time spent choosing the perfect bottle.

