Google Pixel 6 looks like a true Samsung Galaxy Challenger for the first time in years





I’ve been reviewing smartphones long before Google entered the arena with the original Google Pixel five years ago. (Consider Palm Treo). And the Google Pixel 6 represents the first flagship I’ve seen in the company that could turn Samsung over the shoulder.

Please do not make any mistakes. According to Counterpoint Research, Google’s market share is small compared to Samsung, with its year-over-year growth rate of -7% in the United States. Meanwhile, OnePlus increased 400% and Samsung increased 17%.

But when I see what Google Pixel 6 promises, I mean a promise. Since Google has only teased key features so far, there are many reasons to believe that Google can finally break through as the best Android phone in the world dominated by Galaxy. ..

Google Pixel 6: Differences in tensors

Obviously, the big event Pixel 6 feature is Google’s Tensor SoC. It is designed to take AI and machine learning to the next level on smartphones. This isn’t a whole new endeavor for Google, as it redefined camera phones in its computational photography efforts on the Google Pixel 4. But by adopting its own silicon and throwing away Qualcomm, Google will be able to do much more. This flagship.

Google will adopt its own silicon and discontinue Qualcomm, allowing more things to be done with computational photography.

The most eye-catching demo that Google gave some reporters about the potential of tensor chips was a picture of a moving toddler. Samsung Galaxy phones and iPhones struggle in this situation, but the Pixel 6 is smart enough to take additional exposure from the ultra-wide-angle camera and apply post-processing fixes. Result: Shaper image with no blurred face.

The Tensor chip also allows Google to apply the magic of calculated photos to videos, such as when shooting sunsets. This kind of setup is especially difficult even on the best camera phones, so I’m excited to see what the Pixel 6 can do here.

“Tensor chips are probably the most interesting thing on the Pixel 6,” said Ramon Llamas, research director at IDC. “And because Google was involved in its design, Google can draw a slightly clearer and slightly tighter course than relying on different generations of different SoCs to power other phones.”

Tensor SoC has many other applications besides cameras. For example, when you are editing text on the fly with your thumb, you can instantly see speech recognition on your mobile phone as you dictate. The Pixel 6 is also smart enough to deliver live captchas of captured videos and provide live translations. I’m sure this is just one part of what Tensor can do, and you’ll learn more when the phone officially launches.

For Google, Tensor is a standout opportunity in the area of ​​Android phones, which are a bit out of date in the last few years. However, unlike the Pixel 5, this time Google is targeting a premium price.

Avi Greengart, founder of Techsponential, said:

Google Pixel 6: A truly “new” design

It’s not that important, but it’s also encouraged by the fact that Google has returned to the drawing board with the Pixel 6 design. It features a more premium glass body, a prominent camera bar across the top, and a wide range of two-tone options. It actually looks “new”.

When shoppers are accustomed to seeing the same old slab from Samsung and others, the Pixel 6 looks like a breath of fresh air. However, Google needs to back up these looks with the performance and good battery life that users expect. So far, the company has only promised “all day” durability.

The Google Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch 90Hz display with two rear cameras, and the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel with a 4x optical zoom lens. Therefore, Google needs to compete directly with Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly preparing two new flagship phones of its own with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which will be announced on August 11. With the Pixel 6 down, it looks like the mainstream option for the new Android flagship phone this fall.

Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21: Google Opening

Of course, Samsung still has a great Galaxy S21 Ultra with the Galaxy S21 series and its powerful zoom camera. However, consumers do not seem to respond very well to these phones.

In fact, the Korean publication Business Post reports that sales of the Galaxy S21 in the first six months were down 20% compared to the Galaxy S20, down 47% compared to the Galaxy S10.

Samsung is also developing the rumored Galaxy S22. It has the potential to offer a new RGBW camera sensor along with a powerful new Exynos chip with AMD graphics. But that is not expected until early 2022.

And Google seems to be trying to get the most out of this narrow opening. “We are ready to invest heavily in marketing and want to grow,” Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh said in an interview with The Verge.

“Samsung is a £ 800 gorilla, and given the army of users out there, it would be hard to get rid of it. Nevertheless, something high-end to compete with something like Samsung or Apple. It’s important to have, “Rama said.

Google has a very steep hill to climb to overtake Samsung in terms of sales, but at least the Pixel 6 could start changing the conversation about who will make the best Android phone this fall. I have.

