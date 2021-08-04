Here’s what to catch at the Galar Ultra Unlock event:





Everyone was expecting Giratina or Hoopa for Ultra Unlock Event Part 3, but with an amazing twist, Niantic is throwing Pokemon from the Galar region for the climax of the “Pokemon Go” celebration. increase. This is a wise move away from the predictability of seasonal releases.

Condemning the turmoil caused by Hoopa, Niantic releases the legendary Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield mascots Zacian and Zamazenta into the game. They will appear in the “Hero of Many Battle” form. That is, there are no upgrades from the Crouned form. In addition, Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool and Falinks will join the mix. They are part of a larger roster of Galal species and are on the road to “Pokemon GO”.

From 10 am on August 20th to 8 pm on August 31st, Ultra Unlock Part 3 will be divided into two parts in two weeks. Here are some things to keep in mind during the event:

Keep an eye on Pokemon Spawn In the wild, players have the chance to cache Skwovet, Wooloo, Galarian Darumaka, Trubbish, and Falinks. You need to hunt at least one of each to complete a Pokédex. They need to focus more on Galarian Darumaka, a hatch that is rare for many. Farlinks is an entertaining fighting type of Pokemon, and if it works fast and charged, it could be a viable candidate for the Go Battle League.

For shiny hunting, players need to tap the trash they see. It can be a variant. In addition, Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Weezing, and Galarian Stunfisk all have the potential to shine this time around. You may not be likely to find shiny as it can be a rare color, but players should try to grab them.

Egg Situation One way players can get these luster is with a 7km egg. Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slow Pork, Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stanfisk are hatching from these eggs obtained from friends. Most people, except Slowpoke and Darumaka, have a chance to get shiny. Trying to get a shiny Pokemon this way can be a costly and painstaking process. Players should consider themselves lucky if they can get Pokemon by hatching.

A cheaper way to get these variants could be event-specific timed surveys and thematic field survey tasks. Some of these shiny variations may involve opportunities, but players need to spin stops and know what pocket stops offer the most desirable quests.

If the player doesn’t have the opportunity to do either, the main way to look for these Galal Pokemon is assault, but a notable fact about this is that Niantic split Ultra Unlock Part 3 into two weeks.

Focus should be on RAID

The first week runs from 10 am on August 20th to 10 am on August 26th. Players need to focus on the next raid.

One Star Raid: Galarian Farfetch’d — Players not only have the chance to get a shiny variant of this Pokemon in the raid, but also wear a powerful Pokemon in the Go Battle League. Its evolution, Sirfetch’d, is one of the best combat types in the Ultra League and is used in cups and other formats. If it doesn’t appeal to you, the shiny Sirfetch’d looks like you’re wearing gold armor, so it’s one of the coolest variations.

3-Star Raid: Galarian Weezing and Falinks – The first Pokemon should be targeted for its shiny variant, while the second Pokemon may be PvP depending on its movement. Shiny Galarian Weezing isn’t the most luxurious variant, but the brownish tint gives players a solid idea of ​​when they were caught.

Five-Star Raid: Zacian — Once this Pokemon comes out, you can challenge Xerneas for the title of the best fairy-type Pokemon. Of course, it all depends on the move set that Niantic bestows. If Warrior Pokemon manages to get Snull as a fast move, that outlook can be improved. You already have access to various charge moves and it is one of the best offensive and defensive statistics in the game. It may be a great power. It’s definitely a necessity and your focus should be on this legend.

The second week runs from 10 am on August 26th to 10 am on September 1st. Players need to focus on these raids.

One Star Raid: Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Darumaka. Galarian Meowth should be at the top of the list as it can be shiny. In addition, Perrserker’s evolution is a surprisingly good choice for some Ultra League formats. Its steel typing and access to shadow claws make it especially good when combined with a variety of charged move sets. Keep in mind that you need Candy XL to get the most out of Candy XL.

The Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Darumaka are also noteworthy. Galarian ponitas have a chance to be shiny, but they are one of the hardest to get. On the other hand, Galarian Darumaka was difficult to obtain due to the small number of eggs. Grabbing one will help you fill out that Pokédex.

3-Star Raids: Snorlax and Galarian Stunfisk should be at the top of the list. Snorlax has been a popular product since its glossy shape was released. Not only is it one of the best gym defenders in the game, it’s also very popular because it’s worth it in the Go Battle League. It’s easy for “Pokemon” fans.

Gallarian Stanfisk is the first shiny and one of the best Pokemon to use in PvP Great League and Ultra League. A shiny variety of this Pokemon is brown with yellow spots. If you throw it out to the team, it will definitely stand out.

Five-star raid: Zamazenta is equivalent to Zacian. In other words, it’s a rival sword shield. What’s remarkable about this Warrior Pokemon is that it’s a pure combat type, which is rare in the legendary ranks. When it comes out, it can easily become the best fighting type Pokemon in the game depending on its move set.

With that in mind, this and its corresponding Zacian are well worth the time and effort if Niantic provides the right fast move.

Finally, for these style-sensitive players, they get a free Galal Gym Challenger uniform as part of the event. Other outfits with the theme of dark and dragon type uniforms are available at the item shop Poke Coins. In addition, players will be able to get new event stickers from the spinning Pokestop.

