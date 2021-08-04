Federal Government Gives Six Students 5 Million N for Nigerian Innovation News





Six students recently received federal incentives for innovation Students attending Abuja’s Maristo College Yangoji were given 5 million N by the Ministry of Science and Technology Innovation Students got a lot of attention Invented a federal government monitoring device for air and water pollution

FCT in Abuja-The federal government has given students at Maristo College Yangoji in Abuja 5 million N for inventing the Sensebox and Aquabot, which are air and water pollution monitoring devices.

The Daily Trust reports that the presentation was given by Dr. Ogbon Nayaonu, Minister of Science and Technology Innovation, at his office in Abuja on Tuesday, August 3.

The check was presented to the students by Dr. Ogbonnya Onu, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation. Photo courtesy of: Ogbonnya Onu Source: Facebook

Nigeria becomes a hub for innovation

Onu said Nigeria is in a good position to become a hub of creativity because of the feats achieved by the students.

The Punch newspaper reports that the minister further assured inventors that the intellectual property protection of their inventions would be handled successfully.

He said it was under the jurisdiction of the National Office to promote technology acquisition to process patents for free.

Young Nigerians breaking national boundaries

Meanwhile, the University of Lagos won the 2021 National Bounce Corruption Debate hosted by Yiaga Africa.

Competitors were selected from universities in the six geopolitical zones of the Federal Institute of Technology in Owerri. University of Lagos, University of Benin, University of Bayero, Kano, University of Maiduguri, University of Jos.

At the event, Yiaga Africa’s program director, Cynthia Mbamalu, said the debate aimed to complement the efforts of national and non-state actors in the fight against corruption through effective public surveillance.

Recall that in 2017, a group of young Nigerians with Monica, Team LaunchPad, won the final of the Bounce Corruption # Hack4Good contest in Abuja.

Team LaunchPad is the winner of the contest, beating the other nine teams at the Grand Finale to showcase the amazing work of innovative, innovative and amazing innovators who track corruption cases, track asset declarations and educate Nigerians on anti-corruption. Was announced.

Team Launchpad won the contest by marketing the WikiRuption app, which can be used to get information on how to tackle corruption and incidents.

Source: Legal

