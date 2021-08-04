When the new policy comes into force, Google will run crypto ads again





Google is running crypto ads again after the updated financial products and services policy came into full force on August 3.

The multinational giant banned cryptocurrency and initial coin offering (ICO) related advertising in June 2018, and an updated policy allows regulated cryptocurrency entities to sell their services again. But ICOs are left behind in the cold.

Google’s crypto advertising policy revision was first outlined in June, with advertisers offering cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets for US consumers promoting their services and products if they meet certain requirements. It stipulates that it is permitted to do so.

The move will bring additional revenue to Google’s parent company Alphabet, but crypto advertising will be just a drop in the ocean of $ 147 billion in advertising revenue.

Google’s strict requirements are designed to get rid of dubious advertising and explicit crypto fraud. Advertisers must register with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a money services business and with at least one state, or federal or state-approved banking entity, as a remittance provider.

The company does not allow advertising to buy, sell or advertise ICOs, DeFi trading protocols or cryptocurrencies. Celebrity cryptocurrency recommendations are also prohibited. This can partially help with the issues surrounding fake celebrity endorsements.

Google’s updated policy also prohibits the linking of crypto ads to websites hosting aggregators or affiliate sites that include crypto trading signals, crypto investment advice, related content or broker reviews.

Last month, TikTok announced that crypto-based promotional content was banned as part of a move to prevent all financial services and products from being advertised on the platform.

r / Bitcoin subreddit’s Redditor saw news that Bitcoin could be advertised again via Google as a sign of cryptocurrency bullish, but user Brief-Music-5825 should also ban fake crypto news Insisted that. The amount of fake news that creates FUD is incredible.

