EMS-Med-Tech Innovation to announce FAULHABER motor at Med-Tech Innovation Expo





Electro Mechanical Systems Ltd (EMS), a supplier of high quality mechatronics, will unveil its FAULHABER motor series at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, September 28-29, 2020.

At one of the UK’s leading medical design and manufacturing technology events, the company will showcase BXT flat brushless motors and complementary high-performance BPT gearheads, autoclaveable 2057 brushless motors, and low-inertia stepper motors.

Miniaturization brings many benefits to the medical device industry. For surgery, the smaller the medical device, the less discomfort the patient has, the lower the risk of infection, and the smaller the size of the wound at the entrance, resulting in shorter hospital stays. But simply making the device smaller and lighter should not be the only driver of medical device innovation. State-of-the-art motor technology has become an important part of the design process, as even small medical applications require powerful and reliable operation.

Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2020 will serve as the perfect platform to showcase the capabilities of motors for miniature medical devices with over 4,000 designers, engineers, innovators and manufacturers from across the medical and healthcare sector. The FAULHABER BXT Motor EMS Range Show on display offers low to medium speed motor options for applications that require high torque, high efficiency and long life with a short design. Brushless Flat DC Servo Motors are available in both retractable and non-container versions, further expanding the range of applications.

The uncontained BXTR model optimally dissipates residual heat from the motor, making it ideal for speed control applications where high power is converted.

On the other hand, the design of the GPT gearhead family makes it extremely robust and can withstand both continuous use and sudden or sudden load changes, as well as the needs of electric prostheses. The gearhead can be equipped with up to four deceleration stages, so individual optimizations provide the best output in terms of torque and speed.

Stewart Goulding, Managing Director of EMS Ltd, said: The robotics, medical and prosthetic industries are the main target areas for FAULHABER motors in the United Kingdom. By exhibiting at Med-Tech, you can leverage market demand and show how our products can help.

Impressive torque in the BXT range up to 134 millinewton meters (mNm) compared to the size and weight of the motor is very important for many space-constrained applications. In addition, the useful life of a motor depends primarily on the useful life of the bearing, not on the motor itself, because the motor is electronically rectified rather than mechanically.

In addition to FAULHABER’s range, the demand for custom gearbox products is higher than ever. Off-the-shelf applications may not always be able to meet the needs of the sector, as custom systems are becoming more important due to the continued miniaturization of medical devices.

With access to thousands of stakeholders from the entire inner supply chain, the Med-Tech Innovation Expo is an ideal opportunity to showcase the breadth of our bespoke capabilities while informing stakeholders of the benefits of the FAULHABER motor range. Hope to provide. ..

EMS Ltd will be installed on Stand C18 of the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, which will be held September 28-29, 2020. Register at med-techexpo.com.

