FB Maskman Date Musk Tantram Google Chip

let’s start.

1. The president of Blizzard Entertainment, a “Call of Duty” maker, has resigned. J. Allen Black and the company’s HR manager are following the company’s sexual harassment proceedings. A detailed culture about his departure and the company’s “flat boy”.

2. Facebook requires all US employees to wear masks on their office campuses. The policy applies to everyone, even if they are fully vaccinated. Wal-Mart, Target, and other major retailers have seen and followed a list of stores that require workers to wear masks.

3. A software engineer left a bad Glassdoor review on his company. He is now suing him for $ 1 million. Employees have accused FinTech startups of firing him and fooling him from a $ 100,000 stake. Now they are fighting back in a large defamation proceeding. This is what is happening.

4. Amazon will offer $ 10 if you scan a print on your palm. When you scan a palm print at one of Amazon’s physical cashierless stores, the company emails you a small voucher. See how it works.

5. Elon Musk’s angry bouts are recorded in a new book. This book, which details the rise of Tesla, provides insights into Mask’s enthusiastic interaction with everyone from company engineers to executives. Read some of the main points of the book.

6. NLRB officials have recommended that Amazon hold a new union vote. Officials said the company had found a violation of labor law in the last union election and the results should be discarded. This is what it means.

7. Former SpaceX rocket engineer plans to build a $ 300,000 electric speedboat. The boat, called Ark One, is designed to reach 40 mph and run for 5 hours on a single charge. Check out the rendering of a 24-foot boat.

8. Whole Foods delivery orders can be more expensive. Amazon plans to add a $ 9.95 fee to Whole Foods grocery delivery in six US cities. Detroit, Boston, Chicago, and these three other towns will be affected.

9. Google wants the new chip to completely transform smartphones. On Monday, the company announced the chip Tensor. We hope this will make Google phones better with voice processing, photography, and potentially AR. The hardware chief will tell you how.

10. DeepMind co-founder took a vacation after years of bullying complaints. Then Google made him vice president. Our exclusive research raises questions about how Google, one of the world’s most powerful AI companies, deals with alleged misconduct by executives. Read our full report here.

