Microsoft suspends free trial of Windows 365 cloud PC after big demand





Microsoft launched a new cloud PC Windows 365 service earlier this week, but the company already had to suspend its free trial due to demand. With Windows 365, you can rent a cloud PC with various CPU, RAM, and storage options to stream Windows 10 or Windows 11 through your web browser. With just one day of registration, the service has reached its maximum capacity.

Following great demand, we have reached the capacity of our Windows 365 trial, read the statement from your Microsoft 365 Twitter account. There has been an incredible reaction to Windows 365 and we need to suspend the free trial program while provisioning additional capacity, explains Scott Manchester, director of Windows 365 Program Management.

Windows 365 running in your browser.Image: Microsoft

Windows 365 is currently only available to businesses. If Microsoft ran into capacity issues after just one day of free trials, there was clearly more demand than Microsoft expected. Microsoft launched the service on Monday. Prices per user start at $ 20 per month with 1 vCPU, 2 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and 12 GB of bandwidth if you already have a Windows 10 license.

Windows 365 comes in a variety of configurations, including a top-end configuration with 8 vCPUs, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $ 158 per month. All of the various pricing options are available on Windows365.com, but Microsoft has reached capacity and you need to register your interest in a free trial.

