Beyond Google Translate your business





By Salvador Ordorica, CEO of The Spanish Group LLC, a leading international translation service that translates over 90 languages.

Google Translate has become a widely recognized and beloved tool used by millions of people around the world. There is probably no better application to help you understand the basic concepts and questions when traveling far away and trying to communicate as a tourist. However, while Google Translate is a great help to your personal life, it doesn’t need to be used to express your brand or communicate with your employees or customers.

There are many examples of business owners who have learned the difficult way that even a small language mistake can cause irreparable damage to your company’s name. Countless expansions into overseas markets have failed due to inadequate or misleading messaging, awkward product names, or the simple lack of ability to work efficiently with local suppliers and producers. It’s also not uncommon for poor translations to drive away potential buyers or stop businesses from attracting key talent. There is a real risk that inadequate translation can seriously damage or hinder investment and initiatives.

I wanted to take this opportunity to quickly cover some of the basic realities of doing business across language barriers. So what are the characteristics to look for when looking for a professional translation partner?

Find the perfect translator for your brand

These are the lessons I have learned over the last decade of providing language specialists to brands around the world.

1. You need someone who understands the culture of your target market.

A small mistake clearly prevents Google Translate from being performed on medical or legal applications, but it is largely hindered by professional organizations due to lack of cultural and personal understanding. To resonate with your target market, you need to speak their language. To make an emotional connection, you need to use phrases, metaphors, and comparisons that may not be translated directly and may not make sense in another cultural context. This need is doubled for companies expanding into new regions. Over and over again, brands try to find their foothold in new markets and fail. On paper, everything looks perfect.

2. Find a proven translator or translator in your target market.

Without messaging that works within these cultural parameters, the statement is quickly overlooked and ignored. Moreover, it would be basic and unsophisticated. Skilled translators with cultural knowledge can do more than just transfer words. You can effectively convey meaning and emotions using unique phrases and word structures that belong to that culture. This is the best way to best convey your claim and is essential to successful marketing and outreach.

3. You need someone with the right technical experience.

You also need to find a translator who has a technical understanding of the product or service. This may seem obvious to legal or medical needs, but it is equally relevant to people in complex industries such as manufacturing and transportation. This knowledge helps them apply their cultural understanding correctly and ensures that their own industry terminology and definitions are not misunderstood or mistranslated.

Today, there are language specialists who are as focused on specific things as social media posts. This is because having a deep knowledge of the subject they are dealing with can greatly improve the effectiveness of translators. Many brands have come to understand the value of this laser-focused communication method.

4. When hiring a language specialist, you need to consider speed and scalability.

The final focus when searching for the right translator or translation service is speed and scalability. If the best translators in the world are to increase their time to the audience by three weeks, then you need to determine if the delay is worth it. Mistakes are costly, but they are also sluggish.

Transcreation can take longer than translation and is a strain on the brain. If a translator needs to rewrite most of his content into a new cultural lens and redesign it, there are certain limits to what one expert can achieve in a day. You need to think about the workload that translators can handle. If you increase the demand for this person each time you acquire a new client, how long does it take for their accuracy and time to decrease? Need to find some professionals? Is the scope of your project already too large to handle alone?

You may also want to consider hiring someone who can proofread and edit in the language you need. If you translate thousands of words yourself, you will inevitably make mistakes, and the second person will find them and correct or improve them, so you should always proofread your first-person work.

Look beyond Google Translate

Finding the right language expert for your brand and market can take a lot of time and effort, but the results are worth it. It can be more costly than simply connecting a word to Google Translate, but you can rest assured that you are effectively communicating, understanding, and not risking offending your target market (this is totally A new set of problems can occur) in today’s world).

Take the time to find the right translation partner. You will find that doing so will greatly improve your ability and the quality of communication with your clients.

