Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 supports both Bixby and Google Assistant





The upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will be Samsung’s first watches to run the OS on Google’s wrists for extended periods of time. And I know that it means that Google’s services and apps will be included. This is something that Tizen watches didn’t have.

According to Leak Star Snoopy, this includes the Google Assistant. If the manufacturer wants access to the Play Store, Google tends to offer the product wholesale and also needs to install the Google app (which often leads to duplication).

Also, even if Samsung has some special contract with Google to allow them to customize Wear OS, the assistant will be included with Samsung’s own Bixby (seen in the leaked teaser video).

On Tizen watches, press and hold the button below to activate Bixby. On Gear OS watches, pressing and holding the crown activates the assistant. Both can be launched by voice, but does this long press business somehow need to resolve which assistant to get when the button is pressed and held? And since it activates Samsung Pay, it can’t be the top button.

Ideally, the user will be able to choose which assistant is active. This also means that Google allows third-party assistants to run on Wear OS (Amazon’s paging), although it may be part of a special transaction that Samsung has acquired. It may be.

After examining the APK of the latest Wear OS phone app, the 9to5Google team found a reference to “com.google.android.wearable.alternate_assistant”. This sounds vendor-neutral, so this could actually exceed Bixby.

Anyway, if you want to know more about Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specifications, please click here. You can also consult the piggy bank because the price details have been leaked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/samsungs_galaxy_watch4_will_support_both_bixby_and_the_google_assistant-news-50378.php

