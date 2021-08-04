AppleMagSafe Battery Pack Review





If you make heavy use of your iPhone 12 and often run out of battery while on the go, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack ($ 99) may be your favorite new accessory. Small enough to slip into your pocket or bag, the MagSafe battery pack allows you to use your phone for hours with the help of precisely placed magnets. Apple’s external battery solution may seem expensive compared to other portable chargers and power banks, but its excellent build quality and one-year warranty make it the best way to charge your iPhone on the go. It’s one of the ways to be an iPhone Editor’s Choice winner. 12 compatible external battery.

Slim and durable

The MagSafe Battery Pack is a small, slightly chunky device measuring 3.75 x 2.5 x 0.43 inches (HWD). Works on all MagSafe compatible iPhones and fits perfectly on the back of the iPhone 12 mini.

Aesthetics here can best be explained as a utilitarian. The outer shell is made of durable white plastic with a gray Apple logo in the center of the upper half. The charging surface of the battery pack is covered with gray silicone that matches the logo on the other side. The Lightning port and indicator light are at the bottom.

The leather phone case stains the silicone in the battery pack. (Photo: Stephen Winkelman)

The outer shell has a matte finish, but it is slippery and easy to drop, but it was not scratched even if it was accidentally dropped several times. The only damage that occurred was dirt on the silicone charging plate attached to the phone in a leather case.

Apple does not offer Apple Care for MagSafe battery packs, but it does include a one-year warranty. If your device fails and is not visibly damaged, you can bring it to the Apple Store for repair or replacement.

The thick white pack stuck to the back pack of the blue or green iPhone 12 looks awkward, so I hope Apple offers a design that complements the iPhone 12. It’s convenient to have a USB-C port in addition to the Lightning port.

Much more than a number

The 3,687mAh iPhone 12 Pro Max battery may look slightly compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 5,000mAh cell, but don’t be fooled by the simple numbers. Thanks to Apple’s more efficient hardware and software, our tests have shown that the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s battery lasts more than 15 hours, compared to just over 11 hours for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

And even those tests don’t give the big picture. The truth is that most battery drain tests, including ourselves, do not accurately represent the daily usage of any phone. Start with a full charge and perform non-stop battery-intensive tasks until the battery is depleted. Most people use the phone on and off all day long. For example, you can read the news on your morning commute, check your messages several times at work, turn on Spotify, and scroll through Twitter on your way home. It affects the battery differently than our torture test.

The white MagSafe battery pack doesn’t match the aesthetics of the iPhone 12. (Photo: Steven Winkelman)

The 1,460mAh capacity of the MagSafe battery pack may seem low at first glance. That’s just over half the capacity of the iPhone 12 mini’s 2,227mAh battery, much less than the 5,000mAh external battery available at a quarter price. But the numbers are being fooled again.

Millian amp-hours (mAh) theoretically define the capacity of the battery to power the device or, in the case of a battery pack, recharge the device, but the statistics show that the voltages on the two devices are the same. It is calculated assuming that. If those voltages are different, the effective mAh rating will change. All iPhone 12 models have a 3.81V battery, and the MagSafe battery pack has a potential of 7.6V, so the effective mAh capacity of the battery pack is actually 2,920mAh. (A lot of math is involved in understanding this. Apple Insider’s Wesley Hillard does a great job of breaking it down.)

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack charges your iPhone 12 with up to 5W when unplugged and up to 15W when plugged in. (Photo: Steven Winkelman)

To further confuse, the effective mAh capacity does not explain the inefficiency. When charging a phone using a regular Qi wireless charger, device placement, heat, and other environmental factors can result in the loss of approximately half of the power. MagSafe is more efficient than Qi because it ensures that the magnets place the phone perfectly on the charger, but it still loses a significant amount of power. In addition, both the iPhone 12 and MagSafe battery packs have built-in safety features that help prevent product overheating and minimize battery deterioration, but limit the charging capacity and speed of the process.

Simply put, the MagSafe battery pack has more capacity than it looks, but it can’t fully charge the iPhone 12 model from 0% to 100%.

Adaptability and versatility

Apple’s MagSafe charger can provide a 15W charge, and a MagSafe battery pack can also provide as long as it’s connected to a 20W or higher power adapter. When unplugged, 5W is the maximum.

These are all theoretical speeds. When I plugged the unplugged MagSafe battery pack into my iPhone 12, it delivered an average of 4W of power. When connected to a 100W charger, the actual charging wattage of the MagSafe battery pack changed from 3W to 11W.

The indicator light at the bottom of the MagSafe battery pack turns green when fully charged. (Photo: Stephen Winkelman)

With the MagSafe battery pack plugged in, the iPhone 12’s battery increased by 72% in about 2.5 hours. When unplugged, I got a 67% boost in 4 hours. When I installed the battery pack on my fully charged iPhone in the morning, it stayed at 100% for about 7 hours.

For the fastest charging speed, you’ll need a USB-C power adapter of 20W or higher and a USB-C-Lightning cable. Neither is included in the MagSafe battery pack. However, if you already have a fast charger suitable for your iPhone 12, that’s fine.

Not only can you charge your iPhone, it can also charge your MagSafe battery pack. To do this, connect your iPhone with the MagSafe battery pack installed. Your phone will quickly charge at 20W, and when it’s charged up to 80%, the battery pack will begin to power. When fully charged, the indicator light at the bottom of the battery pack will turn green. The charging indicator also appears on your phone’s lock screen and today’s view.

Two-way charging makes it much easier to keep both your phone and battery charged. Connect the battery to your bedside table or desk and leave your smartphone there whenever you’re not using it, just as you would with a MagSafe charging station. When it’s time to go, both your iPhone and the battery will be fully charged. Also, if you later need to charge faster than the battery, connecting directly will drain the battery in the process.

Perfect pocket companion

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is available to even the most demanding iPhone 12 users throughout the day between charges. Durability that is convenient for daily commuting and easy charging when returning home. Even if the box doesn’t come with a power adapter and charging cable, the MagSafe Battery Pack is well worth it, especially if you add warranty and safe charging features to the equation.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, check out our recommendations for the best portable chargers and power banks. However, we know that Apple customers value thoughtful design, clever features, and ease of use. That’s why the MagSafe Battery Pack has won the Editor’s Choice Award.

