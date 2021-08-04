How to get a New York Excelsior Pass and show evidence of vaccination





People wait to board the Staten Island Ferry on July 30, 2021 in New York City. Due to the rapid spread of Delta variants, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio requires all workers in the city to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19, and the city gives individuals 100 to get shots. Announced to pay dollars.

Spencer Pratt | Getty Images

In New York City, various indoor activities will require proof of Covid vaccination from August 16th and will be fully enforced from September 13th. This means that residents and visitors will most likely need to carry proof of vaccination.

I’m always worried that I might lose my physical card, so the City Excelsior Pass on my cell phone helped me. Excelsior Pass is the first app introduced in New York State in March 2021. Like a digital boarding pass for an airplane, you can use a QR code to find and store your vaccination certificate on your mobile phone.

This app only works if you have been vaccinated in New York. This is to confirm vaccination against city or state records. If you have been vaccinated elsewhere, you can also download the new NYC Covid Safe app. This app only saves the photo of the card and does not match the record. But I’ve gotten used to it over the last few months, so I prefer to use the Excelsior path.

The following explains how to set Excelsior Pass. This is a good example of what other cities and states might use if similar vaccine obligations are enforced.

How to set up Excelsior Pass in New York Download the NYS Wallet app for iPhone or Android. Open the app and enter your name, zip code, phone number, date of birth, vaccinations you received, and the time of your second vaccination. If you received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, simply enter the date you received it.

The information will be processed and the card will pop up. It looks like this:

Excelsior Pass in New York

that’s it. The information is now saved and ready for use.

How to use the Excelsior Pass in New York

When you’re ready to use your pass, such as before entering a gym or restaurant, do the following:

When you're ready to use your pass, such as before entering a gym or restaurant, do the following:

Open the downloaded NYS wallet app. Click the active path, which is the only card displayed in the app. A QR code that can be scanned by a person confirming vaccination will be displayed. You can also add the card to Apple. Tap the "Add to Apple Wallet" button to wallet your iPhone. This allows you to get a QR code just by opening the wallet app on your iPhone.

Excelsior Pass in New York

CNBC

It works. For example, I used to go to the gym. When I come in, an employee asks me to confirm my vaccination. Simply open the app and tap the path and the QR code will be displayed or scanned and you’re ready to go.

