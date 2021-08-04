Does Facebook’s virtual “Metaverse” make your travel bucket list obsolete?Almost – skift





Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls this one of the most exciting projects we’ll be working on in our lifetime and explains how social networks can invest billions of dollars to help develop the Metaverse. did.

If the Metaverse gains traction, can it discourage people from traveling, or at least get even more involved in business trips?

Augmented reality and virtual reality have been around for years, but the Metaverse has the potential to take those experiences to a new level.

He claimed that the Metaverse would one day replace the mobile Internet, and Zuckerberg described the Metaverse as a virtual environment where people in the digital space could be with them.

At a financial results briefing with Facebook’s second-quarter analysts in late July, Facebook’s CEO said: The decisive quality of the Metaverse is its presence. Creations, avatars and digital objects are central to the way we express ourselves, which leads to entirely new experiences and financial opportunities.

But the travel industry doesn’t have to close the store yet.

In early July, Shanny Djovani created the Up Worlds story “Travel the world through metaverse.” Djovani admits that virtual reality tourism isn’t mainstream, but added that Google’s YouTube and other platforms are building a stockpile of 360-degree video.

Giovani admits that virtual reality is limited because most of it is pre-recorded content.

If history is a barometer, it can take years for new technologies to catch up, and some technologies will never succeed. Experts have said that the mobile era has come many years before it actually arrived.

Western QR codes didn’t really make much progress until the pandemics that were made especially useful by touchless menus and other applications occurred.

Virtual tours have had some success during pandemics from Amazon, Airbnb, and others when people couldn’t get home and travel.

The elements of the Metaverse are already here.

According to Coindesk, gamers are familiar with games such as Fortnite, Roblox, and Animal Crossing, which blend virtually enhanced physical reality, augmented reality, and the Internet.

If Facebook still exists, and when Metaverse becomes popular, it will definitely accept Metaverse as an advertising opportunity.

Within social networks, the Metaverse project is part of Facebook Reality Labs.

Facebook CFO David Wehner said in a statement that Facebook intends to invest billions of dollars not only in the Metaverse, but also in related projects.

Video reels and hotel ads

In other news, Zuckerberg said video is becoming more important to the company, and Lille, a short format video that runs in a loop, is growing particularly fast.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Kara Sandberg said the company is improving its ad selection for specific audiences.

Sandberg also uses context to make smarter recommendations for ads to display. So if you’re watching a video of your trip, you can see ads for your hotel or flight.

According to Sandberg, Facebook has performed well among the strong advertisers across the pandemic, including e-commerce, retail and consumer packaging.

She added: And there is a continuous recovery in other people, such as travel that was hit hard by Covid.

Facebook’s net profit for the second quarter was $ 10.4 billion, up 101%. Advertising revenue reached $ 28.58 billion, an increase of 56%.

See full article

Photo courtesy of: View from an outdoor patio in Facebook’s New York office. The company plans to make a large investment in Metaverse.Facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://skift.com/2021/08/04/would-facebooks-virtual-metaverse-make-your-travel-bucket-list-obsolete-hardly/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos