Sony benefits from home entertainment boom and profits surge | Sony





Sony Corporation’s profits are up more than a quarter as demand for PlayStation 5 game consoles, which grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to outpace supply.

Japan’s entertainment and electronics conglomerate reported that operating profit for the three months to the end of June increased 26% from 221.7 billion yen in the previous year to 280.1 billion yen (1.85 billion yen).

The company raised its profit forecast for the year to March 2022 from 930 billion yen to 980 billion yen due to the higher-than-expected results in the first quarter, and the outlook for the music, movie and electronic equipment sectors is the global economy. I expected it to continue to improve. Appears from a pandemic. This is still lower than the consensus forecast of equity analysts, which forecasts an annual profit of 1 billion yen.

Sony expects to sell 14.8 million PS5s in the 12 months to March 2022, which is hampered by a shortage of semiconductors. As a result, production of popular game consoles continued to fall below demand. The $ 500 console sold out quickly.

In the UK, the launch in November last year overwhelmed retailers as the Covid-19 measures began to be dragged into the winter months, flooding the UK with online shopping websites and causing consoles to skyrocket. did. This caused the entire John Lewis website to crash for almost two hours, and Tesco and the gaming site also reported the crash.

Sony’s chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, told Newsbriefing that he had enough chips to meet the PS5’s production goals following Sony’s results, but supply chain constraints were other. He warned that it could also affect the production of home appliances.

We use a lot of semiconductors, which is a concern, Totoki said. We cannot be complacent.

While there are signs that profits from Sony’s gaming division are beginning to decline as Covid-19’s regulations are relaxed and people spend less time at home, conglomerates are the number one strong revenue in the music and electronics business. He said it helped offset the two-quarter slowdown.

In Sony’s music business, sales of recorded music and music publishing such as paid music streaming services and advertising support music streaming were strong, and profits increased from 35.6 billion yen to 55.4 billion yen.

The box office performance of the anime epic “Kimetsu no Yaiba” distributed by Sony’s animation unit Aniplex also boosted quarterly results beyond expectations.

Going forward, Sony plans to sell all PS5s on the market in seconds. Therefore, the challenge is to create supply, not demand, industry analyst Selkan Toto told Bloomberg. When it comes to software, Covid-19 is affecting production, with so many big titles and PlayStation Network subscribers driving hardware sales delayed next year.

