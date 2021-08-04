Fall Guy gets a double crown and more on its first anniversary





news

Published August 4, 2021 Rafael Monteiro

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout celebrates its first anniversary with double crowns for players when they win the game and the resurrection of several classic rounds for a limited time. The game was first released on PlayStation 4 and PC on August 4, 2020, and was immediately successful, especially since it was one of the free PS Plus games.

Fall Guys are no longer free and will cost $ 19.99 on Steam and PS4, but will be discounted to $ 11.99 on the PS Store until August 19th.

I’m not saying that the game broke when I tried to add it for free …

But…

Only 10 praises for the magical birthday crown! (The color changes depending on the costume!)

The birthday pattern is only 10 praises!

Join us at the #HappyBeanDay party. pic.twitter.com/HHXdRiLAJq

— Fall Guys – #HappyBeanDay (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2021

If you haven’t played Fall Guys yet, it’s like a chaotic battle royale with bean-like creatures, and you have to survive the challenge based on a little luck as well as skill. The strange and accessible nature of the game quickly became a fan’s favorite party game, as anyone could pick it up in seconds and understand its basic concepts.

Players are awarded crowns for being the last bean position, and those crowns can be used to purchase costumes for your character. You can also win the in-game currency “praise” and succeed during the round. With only 10 praises, players can buy a new Magic Birthday Crown that changes color depending on the costume.

In the first year, Fall Guys got crossover costumes based on famous games such as Half-Life, Portal, Sonic the Hedgehog, Doom, Untitled Goose Game, Cuphead, Spelunky, Nier: Automata, Ratchet & Clank, and Tron. rice field.

More versions of Fall Guys will be available in 2021. XboxSeries X | S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players will eventually be able to play the game, but the release date has not yet been confirmed. There are also plans to add cross-play between different platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://twinfinite.net/2021/08/fall-guys-double-crowns-and-more-on-first-anniversary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos