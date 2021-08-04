SEC’Familiar’Dark Pool’What are they here and why Reddit traders are gathering here





Top line

In a television interview Wednesday, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler responded to allegations from home traders that hedge funds and other “big guys” may be manipulating the market, and the agency has a market structure. “I’m looking very carefully at the dark pool,” he said. Transactions hidden from the general public, up to execution comments that rapidly fuel bullish sentiment between Reddit investors and so-called meme stocks.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler will speak at a parliamentary hearing in Washington, DC.

Important Facts of Getty Images

In CNBC’s Squawk Box, Gensler said increased retail transactions and engagement were “positive” but urged the SEC to “seriously consider market structures to promote transparency.”

Gensler, who joined Twitter last week, responded to followers who, like many Reddithave traders, expressed particular concern about the “dark pool,” a private exchange that institutional investors use to execute transactions anonymously. I did.

Darkpools are legal and regulated by the SEC, but were previously regulators (and previously because they could provide unfair informational benefits to the small number of institutional investors who carry out most of the darkpool transactions. These days, home traders) are raising concerns. Used for front run transactions.

Gensler has become more and more popular in the dark pool during the recent rise in personal investment, the SEC in “Protection from fraud and tampering, and whether it is due to market tycoons or large hedge funds.” He pointed out that his role has doubled.

Reddit’s favorite AMC and GameStop shares reversed from nearly 5% pre-market losses shortly after Gensler’s comment and rose 3% and 1%, respectively, before regaining profits.

Main background

Wednesday’s comments show that Gensler was the first to address individual investor concerns about market structure, but he was previously critical of the dark pool. When market volatility peaked in January this year, Gensler experienced a small portion of its trading volume on public exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange, about 38% by off-exchange wholesalers. Said it was done. Conducted by only 7 companies. According to Gensler, this type of market concentration could prevent healthy competition and increase the potential risk of the entire system. ”

tangent

A dark pool caught the eye of lawmakers after the $ 20 billion collapse of investment firm Archegos Capital Management shook the market in April. Elizabeth said the Arquegos meltdown caused all the dangers of mostly unregulated hedge funds, opaque derivatives, trading in private dark pools, high leverage, and traders crouching from SEC enforcement. Senator Warren (D-Mass.) Is on time.

Against

Darkpool provides institutional investors with the opportunity to carry out large-scale transactions without moving the market against the man advantage that has been maintained for decades. “The dark pool was initially portrayed as a haven for predatory traders,” former SEC Commissioner Luis A. Aguilar wrote in a 2015 report. “They achieved this, in part, by excluding high-frequency traders who appear to be using barbaric speed to accelerate institutional bulk orders.”

References

Shed light on a dark pool (SEC)

