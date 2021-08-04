How to use tab groups on iOS 15 and iPad OS 15





Tab groups are a bit annoying to use in Safari on an iPhone with iOS 15, but it’s worth the effort, especially if you’re also using it on the iPad OS 15 or macOS Monterey.

Even when Apple is rethinking Safari’s design, the new tab group features still seem to remain. That’s partly because it’s very good when using them, but also because it probably doesn’t need to be.

Unlike changing tabs in a browser window, tab groups are an option that doesn’t even need to know their existence. Unless you’re missing if you don’t try them.

Again, that’s because they’re so good — but it’s also because they’re everywhere now. At least Safari is everywhere. You can now offer tab groups in the new Safari on Mac, iPad, and iPhone to keep them in sync on all your devices.

The iPadOS 15 tab group is primarily the same as the macOS Monterey tab group, but the iOS 15 feature version is slightly different. It’s actually a bit difficult to use, so if you’re sure the tab group is a hit, it may have been changed or adjusted before the official release.

What the tab group offers

This is a way to organize frequently used sites. So far, it’s very similar to keeping bookmarks, but it’s not a list of your favorite sites, and it’s actually transformative.

Tab groups allow you to quickly switch from all your work websites that you keep open to all your social media life websites. Then jump to all the news sites you want to read.

Every time you switch, not only do you open some new tabs, but two more things happen. Switching to a social media group eliminates all the work.

It’s as if none of those sites were open. And the same when you go to a news site and when you get back to work. The current tab group is everything you can see in Safari, everything else disappears.

Second, when you switch to a new group, all its tabs open. All of them. The days of opening tabs, finding bookmarks, opening other tabs, and entering site addresses are over.

With tab groups, you do this once and never again.

Tab groups can change Safari usage and make it difficult to navigate to another browser.

What happens to tabs that don’t belong to a group?

Strictly speaking, all the tabs you’re about to open in Safari are included in the tab group. You don’t need to know it, and Safari doesn’t do much about it.

Instead, suppose you have 5 tabs open. Behind the scenes, there is now a tab group called “5 Tabs”. Or “two tabs”. Whatever you have.

When you open a new tab, the group will be renamed to “6 Tabs”.

Select an open tab and set the tab group

If you’re using tab groups and your Safari usage changes, there are subtle differences. If you have a “6 tabs” group and it’s an active group, everything new you open will be in that group and will be “7 tabs”, and Apple will be wondering how many will grow. ..

Instead, if you’re using a different tab group that you’ve set up, a new tab that opens will be added to it. And when you close that tab, it will be removed from the group.

This is one of the more confusing cases you think about. If you leave it as it is, the tabs you want to browse will be grouped and the tabs will disappear at first glance.

Looking at this, moving tabs between tab groups is more troublesome on the iPhone than on the iPad or Mac.

How to set tab groups from scratch

If you haven’t already opened Safari and the website, open them. If you don’t see the control at the bottom of the screen, swipe down to scroll down. When the control appears,[タブグループ]Tap the icon (two overlapping squares). Thumbnails Shows a view of all open tabs. Press and hold one. From the displayed menu[タブグループに移動]Choose.[新しい]Select a tab group. Give the group a name,[OK]Tap.

When that’s done, you’ll switch to a new group and you’ll see a thumbnail of the one tab you pressed. It may seem wise to go directly to that one tab instead of the thumbnail.

However, Apple expects tab groups to have multiple tabs. And now the way to do that is to tap the + sign on the control at the bottom of the screen.

Using tab groups and Safari controls

Safari on iOS now displays this control bar at the bottom of the screen. However, unless it is not displayed.When you scroll, you’ll see a bar, always[完了]Includes both a button and a + button.

If you have a tab group, it has the name of the group in the center and a drop-down arrow next to it. To move between groups, tap the arrow and select the desired group from the list.

To get started, even if you don’t already have a tab group[タブグループに移動]Must be selected

Doing this will show all currently open tabs, show them, disappear, and open a new set.

However, there is one more thing you can do with groups in this control bar.

Tap to bring up the list of tab groups, and at the top left of the list[編集]Buttons are also displayed. Now manage all these tab groups that are occurring.

How to manage tab groups

There are many options for managing tab groups. A list of groups appears, with controls next to it.

You can ignore the control and hold down the tab group title or the overlapping square icon on the left. In any case, after the beat, a pop-up menu will appear.

The names of the currently active tabs in the group are listed, followed by three controls. Delete, rename, and copy links.

Although visible above the title of the current tab, these three controls have nothing to do with it. These are for managing the entire group, not one tab within the group.

With the name of the currently active tab, all you can do is tap the tab and you’ll be returned to that website.

To the right of the overlapping square and tab group titles is a circular icon with an ellipse. Tap it to see the same delete, rename, and copy link controls, but not the title of the active tab.

Finally, there is a grab handle that allows you to reorder the tab groups in this list.

This means that there is one major control that is not in this section. Fortunately, we’ve already seen how to move tabs between groups.

To do this, follow the same steps above for how to create a new tab group from scratch.[新しいタブグループ]Instead of tapping, just select an existing tab group from the list.

By comparison, it’s easier to set up and use tab groups on the iPad OS 15. Note that the groups you set up on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac are everywhere

What this really means

When using a Mac or iPad, setting up tab groups is somehow easy or obvious, and that makes a difference. You don’t spend days setting up groups for each group, but you need a few to feel worth the effort.

You can also lose track of whether you forgot to include tabs in a group or closed tabs unintentionally on all devices.

But you’ll also get into the habit of organizing far more tabs than ever before. The ability to switch Safari to work mode, for example, feels like a way to switch your mind to it.

