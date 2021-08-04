Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE is coming to the US and pre-orders will start on August 5th





The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with an S pen.

Samsung

Samsung’s next big Unpacked event could be set for August 11, but that doesn’t mean that the Galaxy maker hasn’t developed any other new products before that. On Wednesday, the company announced its latest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab S7 FE 5G.

Launched in the United States starting August 5, the new “Fan Edition” device will feature a 12.4-inch LCD display that supports the company’s S-Pen stylus included in the box. The tablet also features 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD), runs on Android 11, with an 8-megapixel shooter on the back and a 5-megapixel main lens on the front. It is equipped with two cameras.

The back of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Samsung

The Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant runs on Qualcomm’s SM7325 chipset, and 5G devices feature Qualcomm’s 750G processors.

Like the FE version of the Galaxy S phone, the Tab S7 FE seems to be a compromise for existing Samsung devices by offering some features in a slightly reduced version, but at a slightly lower cost. .. On these new tablets, the reference seems to be last year’s Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It provided a more robust 12.4-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display and worked with Qualcomm’s 865Plus chipset.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Leak

However, the tablet is a bit more expensive, with a Wi-Fi model starting at $ 850 and a 5G version starting at $ 1,050. The new Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi edition will be available pre-ordered Thursday for $ 530 and will be available “from September”.

The Tab S7 FE 5G will sell for $ 669 and will be available for order from Thursday at Samsung.com, AT & T and Verizon. Samsung said 5G tablets will also be heading to T-Mobile, US Cellular, and “other retailers” and will add more details in the “next few days.”

