What to expect from Samsung Galaxy unpacked in August





If you’re a big Samsung fan, your company should have already marked the August 11th calendar for its next Galaxy Unpacked event. We have already held many events in 2021, but at least this time we focused on the events we expected. In recent years, Samsung has announced a new notebook every August. However, with this Unpacked, the company will not showcase any new notes. Thanks to the enterprising rumored factory and Samsung itself, we have a good idea of ​​what to expect next Wednesday.

Foldable: 3rd generation

Last month, the company published a blog post by Roh Moo-hyun, the company’s president, who made fun of his future plans. First: Foldable. Yes, it’s plural. Take a closer look at the next 3rd generation of the Galaxy Z series, including the Z Flip and Z Fold. please remember. The ZFlip is a small MotoRazr-style phone that looks like a regular phone that can be closed in half. The Z Fold, on the other hand, is a hybrid tablet and phone that opens a 6.2-inch device with a 7.6-inch screen.

Can Samsung bring newer versions of these devices? Based on leaks floating around the internet, the Z Flip 3 will probably have a 1.9-inch external screen with a 6.7-inch internal flexible display. Its external panel is significantly larger than the old Z Flip’s 1.1-inch sliver, which can be useful when the device is closed. There are also reports that the internal screen operates at 120Hz and has a dual 12-megapixel rear camera and a 10-megapixel selfie.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 stands vertically on a wooden table with the screen partially folded and facing the camera. Shows YouTube video playback.

The Z Fold 3, on the other hand, is rumored to have a 6.2-inch exterior panel and a 7.6-inch version inside, with a setup similar to existing models. You probably have three 12-megapixel cameras and two selfie cameras on each side. Both models are reported to be IPX8 compliant, but dust resistance remains an issue. All of this is a knowledge-based guess based on what was leaked, so Id explains the details in a grain of salt.

The story continues

It has been confirmed that the foldable supports Samsung S Pen. The stylus is a feature of the Note series, and the company made it possible to support the stylus with its flagship S series earlier this year. In a blog post, President Roh said the S-Pen was specially designed for folding.

Created for a foldable and flexible screen, the stylus is a widely requested feature that will make wide open displays more convenient. Of course, Samsung shared very little about this S-pen other than the fact that it’s coming, so there are a lot of unclear points at this point. How to avoid soft and flexible screen damage? Does the nib size, pressure sensitive, and foldable slot have a slot for the nib? Is there Bluetooth support for remote control actions? Obviously, these are things we have to wait until it unpacks on August 11th to learn.

Wearables: New Headphones and Wear OS Watch

Samsung also spilled beans on the next Galaxy Watch running the new Wear OS, co-designed with Google. We also saw a lot of leaked renderings of what was called the Galaxy Watch 4. It may be available in Active and Classic editions. The latter may be available in three sizes instead of two and seems to have the popular rotating bezel famous for Samsung watches. Expect to see hardware and UI details in Unpacked, in addition to price and availability.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Review

That’s not the only wearable that appears. We also saw a leak indicating that the new Galaxy Buds 2 may appear in Unpacked. The next wireless earphones from both companies appear to have a more sophisticated design and more color options. One report, based on a future beta version of the plug-in on Samsung’s update server, also shows the potential for active noise canceling, touch control, and a simplified battery interface.

So far we know almost everything, but we didn’t go through Samsung to hide something else for the event. Is Blackpink displayed? I hope. But when it comes to actual hardware, this is already a fairly long list expected on August 11th. Samsung’s launch will begin at 10 am Eastern Standard Time that day. Check it out on Engadgets’ YouTube channel. Now, we’ll start the pre-show at 9:40 am in the east, and after Samsung raps, we’ll hang out to answer the burning questions. See you soon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/samsung-galaxy-unpacked-z-fold-3-z-flip-3-watch-active-4-buds-2-154226625.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos